6812 Locust St.

From the West End series
6812 Locust St.

6812 Locust St.

 Courtesy of the homeowner

New to the list! 6812 Locust St. has a variety of new and old Christmas lights and attractions.

7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace

7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace

An interactive light show with twinkling lights, a light show synced to music, and a fully updated display for the 2022 season featuring 60,00…

11709 Aprilbud Dr.

11709 Aprilbud Dr.

This Henrico home features 215 Christmas balls hung on trees, shrubs, and the house. Each ball has 200 lights wrapped around a 1-foot diameter…

7610 Sweetbriar Road

7610 Sweetbriar Road

A mix of bright LED lights, blow-ups, and other yard decorations to create a festive Christmas display in the West End.

8512 Tallion Way

8512 Tallion Way

Fun and festive light show in Chesterfield. Visitors can tune their radio to 96.7 FM and enjoy a light show set to music for about 15-20 minutes.

