9013 Runyon Drive

From the Glen Allen / Lakeside series
This Glen Allen home features over 40,000 lights and 13 inflatable decorations.

From the decorators Lauren and Logan Staton:

"My twin sister and I have been in charge of the holiday decorating at our parents' home in Dunncroft for the past several years. Each year, as the increasing number of decorations bought and created made their way to our corner of the street, so have many of our neighbors, family, and friends. We have watched the Tacky tour buses pass our home for the past few years on their way to and from Wendhurst and Croft Circle and decided this year to apply to be an official tour attraction. We are so excited to 'unwrap' our tacky display this year, and we hope to see many more buses coming our way!"

