The Best Charity Event

First runner-up

Second runner-up

The Best Golf Course

12950 Patterson Ave, Henrico

First runner-up

Second runner-up

The Best Local Afternoon Radio Show

First runner-up

Second runner-up

The Best Local Athletic Event for Participants

First runner-up

Second runner-up

The Best Local Athletic Event for Spectators

3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond

First runner-up

Second runner-up

The Best Local Band

First runner-up

Second runner-up

The Best Local Morning Radio Show

First runner-up

Second runner-up

The Best Local TV Personality

First runner-up

Second runner-up

The Best Museum

200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond

First runner-up

Second runner-up

The Best Performing Arts Theater

6 N. Laurel St., Richmond

First runner-up

Second runner-up

The Best Place to Spend the Day as a Family

1700 Hampton St., Richmond

First runner-up

Second runner-up

The Best Summer Camp

9300 Shawonodasee Road, Chesterfield

First runner-up

Second runner-up

The Best Way to Place Your Bets

10515 Colonial Downs Parkway, New Kent

First runner-up

Second runner-up

The Best Wedding Venue

4370 N Courthouse Road, Providence Forge

First runner-up