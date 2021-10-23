Related to this story

My Best … Food Memories
In that penultimate scene from the movie “Ratatouille,” the stone-faced restaurant critic becomes teary-eyed over a version of the titular Fre…

My Best … Art Inspiration
I was born into a segregated Houston. Two of my heroes – Congresswoman Barbara Jordan of my home state of Texas and Congressman John Lewis of …

My Best … Car Ride
It was a cold December morning when I brought home my first car. It was missing a few pieces of sheet metal, the seats and an engine. It rolle…