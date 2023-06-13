Caudill remains best choice for Goochland CA

Dear Editor,

I want to share that any time I have met Sheriff Creasey or needed a deputy because of a fire in my home or alarm going off I have been met with caring employees.

I would like to take a section from the Vaprosecutors.org site because I feel we are missing the point in this community.

“Under the law, Commonwealth’s Attorneys have many responsibilities in addition to seeking the truth and pursuing justice. Commonwealth’s Attorneys work on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Under the law, they must protect the constitutional and legal rights of both those accused of committing crimes as well as victims of crime.

“That can mean charging someone for a crime, dropping a case or reducing the charges in a case, for example. Pleasing everyone is an impossible task, so they are charged with doing the right thing, even when that’s an unpopular thing to do.

“The truth: Commonwealth’s Attorneys are more accountable than any other actor in the criminal justice system. Virtually every official action that prosecutors take is done in open court so that any member of the public or the media can see. Prosecutors are heavily scrutinized by courts, the media, the Virginia State Bar and defense attorneys. The penalties prosecutors would pay for misconduct range from dismissal of their case, loss of their law license and even imprisonment.”

I have not read or heard any professional misconduct reports on our current Commonwealth’s Attorney. In fact I hear from many lawyers he is very efficient in his job.

The petty behavior over this race is unbecoming in this community and further serves to divide instead of unite. Unfortunately wind of this has gone beyond our borders and reflects poorly on our name as a county. We are better than this. I know if an unfortunate criminal situation happens to me or my family on Nov. 15, I want a seasoned criminal prosecutor to be by my side. I support Mike Caudill in this race. John Lumpkins is a fine supervisor. This just is not the job for him.

Debra Arnold