Goochland is part of a new wine, beer and cider trail that is encouraging exploration of four partnering Virginia localities this summer. Having kicked off May 15 and running through Sept. 3, the Red, White & Brew Central Virginia Pour Tour urges trail-goers to discover the beverages, scenery, and special events of locations in Goochland, Spotsylvania, Louisa and Gordonsville.

“Red, White & Brew isn’t just for those who live outside the area,” said Louisa County Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director James Smith. “It’s a great opportunity for residents of these communities to explore what’s available within a short driving distance.”

Travelers will find trail details in the Experience tab of the Visit Louisa mobile app and may select from 27 locations (including two distilleries) to plan their route. Each stop will provide an onsite check-in code for visitors to enter into the Visit Louisa app. Participants will earn commemorative tumblers and shirts as they complete various levels along the trail.

“We are excited to forge a new partnership with localities in Central Virginia to expand promotion of our craft beverage makers,” said Goochland County Economic Development Director Sara Worley. “This is a perfect opportunity to support local businesses and welcome new visitors as they Explore Goochland and our partners in the Central Virginia region.”

Red, White & Brew patrons are encouraged to join the discussion on Facebook.

List of participating locations:

• Midnight Brewery (Goochland)

• Hardywood Park Craft Brewery - West Creek (Goochland)

• Kindred Spirit Brewing (Goochland)

• Hill Top Distillery (Goochland)

• Courthouse Creek Cider / Senary Farms LLC (Goochland)

• Grayhaven Winery (Goochland)

• Everleigh Vineyards & Brewing Company (Louisa)

• Fifty-Third Winery & Vineyard (Louisa)

• Coyote Hole Ciderworks (Louisa)

• A. Smith Bowman Distillery (Spotsylvania)

• Bacchus Winery (Spotsylvania)

• Cider Lab (Spotsylvania)

• Eden Try Estate & Winery (Spotsylvania)

• Lake Anna Winery (Spotsylvania)

• Log Home Brewing Company (Spotsylvania)

• Maltese Brewing (Spotsylvania)

• Mattaponi Winery (Spotsylvania)

• Wilderness Run Vineyards / 1781 Brewing Co. (Spotsylvania)

• Lake Anna Taphouse (Louisa)

• Cooling Pond Brewery (Louisa)

• Well Hung Vineyard (Gordonsville)

• Champion Ice House (Gordonsville)

• Southern Revere Vineyard & Farm (Louisa)

• Rassawek Vineyards (Goochland)

• Elk Island Winery (Goochland)

• Byrd Cellars (Goochland)