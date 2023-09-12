Dear Editor,

In regards to John Lumpkins running for Goochland Commonwealth’s Attorney, I am writing to share my personal experience as a Goochland parent who homeschools under Virginia’s Religious Exemption Statute, § 22.1-254 (B)(1).

Lumpkins was the chairman of the Goochland County School Board in 2014 when a mandate, Strategy 3.3.1 New Compliance Mandates (Religious Exemption 8-14), was approved by Mr. Lumpkins on Dec. 9, 2014. This mandate deemed it necessary for each homeschooled student, whose parents had filed to homeschool under Virginia’s Religious Exemption Statute, to give their own Statement of Faith to the School Board. If the School Board did not “approve” the student’s Statement of Faith, the School Board thought they had the authority to put that child in public school. The family who was directly affected faced jail time if they refused to comply, and they appeared on Fox News.

Please do a search on the internet: “Goochland School Board Interrogates Homeschoolers.” You will see dozens of news articles about the Goochland County School Board’s decision to challenge parental rights in regards to homeschool, and their decision to force 14+ year-old children to stand in front of them and be interrogated about their religious beliefs. As one can imagine, this mandate came to a head in a very vocal special School Board session, held on Jan. 13, 2015, where over 400 citizens from all over Virginia came out to defend the Constitution in regards to religious freedom and parental rights. This action by the Goochland County School Board, under the leadership of John Lumpkins, was in direct opposition to one of Virginia’s most important issues right now: parental rights!

Shame on Lumpkins! No, we do not want him to be our Commonwealth’s Attorney! Based on my experience as a parent who homeschools under the Religious Exemption Statute, I can say without reservation that Lumpkins is against parental rights!

Sincerely,

Michelle Matts