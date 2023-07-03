The Second Union Rosenwald School Museum, Inc will be sponsoring an open house on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. The museum is located at 2843 Hadensville-Fife Road in Goochland. All are invited to come out, enjoy storytelling and experience some history of the past.
SURS museum hosting open house July 15
