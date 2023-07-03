Family Storytime at the Goochland Branch Library

Thursdays, July 6, 13, 20, & 27, 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun time with books, signing, rhymes, and much more! For ages 0-5 with caregiver. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Toddler/Preschool Storytime at the Goochland Branch Library

Fridays, July 7, 14, 21, & 28, 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Enjoy books, music, fingerplays, and much more at storytime! For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Goochland Bridge Club at the Goochland Branch Library

Mondays, July 3, 10, 17, 24, & 31, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Ages 18 & up. The Goochland Bridge Club is for those that want to learn how to play or those with a basic knowledge of the game. Each week there will be instruction and play time. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Yoga at the Goochland Branch Library

Wednesdays, July 5, 12, 19, & 26, 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. For ages 18 & up. Bring your mat and join us for a yoga session that aims to promote strength, flexibility, and balance. Led by certified instructor, Kathleen Tsengas. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Writing for Joy at the Goochland Branch Library

Wednesdays, July 5 & 19, 7:00 - 8:45 p.m. For ages: Adults 18 & up. A creative writing discussion group for those that are interested in sharing original writings, participating in prompted writings, and encouraging others in their pursuit of writing. This program is open to "would be" writers, experienced writers, and writers of all skill levels. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Lego Challenge Night at the Goochland Branch Library

Tuesday, July 11, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Ages 10-18. Do you love Legos? Join us at library to win prizes during a fun night of Lego challenges. Refreshments provided. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Action Figure Art Class at the Goochland Branch Library

Wednesday, July 12, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. For ages 10-18. Meet local artist Curtis Brown and learn techniques to draw your own superhero action figure. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Living with Bears at the Goochland Branch Library

Saturday, July 15, 10:30 a.m. - noon. Ages 18 & up. If you live in Virginia, you live in bear country. Have you been visited by one of these fascinating creatures - yet? Learn about our Virginia bears, some of their natural history, why and when you might see one, and how to protect your property from their antics. Presented by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the James River and Riverine Chapters of Virginia Master Naturalists. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Tampa Taiko at the Goochland Branch Library

Monday, July 17, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Join performer and instructor Ron Collins for a fun-filled, interactive program for all ages that covers the history of taiko, the music of Japan, modern drumming performance, and drum-making using discarded barrels that have been recycled into taiko drums. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Adult Game Night at the Goochland Branch Library

Thursday, July 20, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. For ages 18 & up. Grab a friend and join us for a fun night of gaming and socializing. We provide board/card games, Nintendo on the big screen and free wifi for online gaming. Popcorn Bar and Mocktails provided by the Friends of the Goochland Library. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Special Reading & Craft Session at the Goochland Branch Library

Saturday, July 22, 11:00 a.m. - noon. Ages Preschool-5th grade. Meet local children's book author, Leslie Tayloe and listen to one of her recently published books. Share in her journey to becoming a published author. Afterward, children will participate in a fun craft session and have an opportunity to ask questions about her steps to publishing a book. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Mystery Book Club at the Goochland Branch Library

Tuesday, July 25, 10 - 11 a.m. Ages 18 & up. Join us to discuss our chosen mystery title for the month. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Asexual Propagation of Herbs at the Goochland Branch Library

Thursday, July 27, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Ages 18 and up. Join us for a hands-on workshop as we take cuttings from herbs to create new plants to take home. We will propagate well-known favorites as well as some lesser known herbs. Presented by Linda Toler, Master Gardener Volunteer, Goochland Powhatan Master Gardener Association. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

* * *

Upcoming Programs for the Cochrane Rockville Library

Family Storytime at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library. Friday, July 7, 14, 21, & 28, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Enjoy a fun time with books, signing, rhymes, and much more! Family storytime is for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call (804) 749-3146 or visit the library at 16600 Pouncey Tract Road for more information.

First Friday Films at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library

Friday, July 7, 4:00 - 6 p.m. Round up the neighborhood crew and catch a full-length feature film the first Friday of every month! Call (804) 749-3146 or visit the library at 16600 Pouncey Tract Road for more information.

Paint-A-Long Kids! at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library

Saturday, July 15, 3:00 - 4 p.m. Do you like to paint? Are you the next great artist? Or are you just looking for something interesting to do? Enjoy a paint-along class made especially for kids at the library! Registration is required. Call (804) 749-3146 or visit the library at 16600 Pouncey Tract Road for more information.

Tampa Taiko at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library

Monday, July 17, 10- 11 a.m. Join performer and instructor Ron Collins for a fun-filled, interactive program for all ages on the history of taiko, the music of Japan, modern drumming performance, and drum-making using discarded barrels that have been recycled into taiko drums.

Read 2 Rover at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library.

Thursday, July 20, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Grades K-2. Read 2 Rover provides comfort and motivation for beginning readers as they read aloud to Colby or Pepper, our therapy dogs. Space is limited. Call the Rockville Branch Library at 804-749-3146 or visit the library for more information to register for this rewarding program!

Create a Terrarium! at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library