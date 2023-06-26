Stay smart around fireworks

Warm weather generally translates to more time spent outdoors. That means more barbecues, days spent poolside, trips to the beach, and even camping excursions. This time of year also inspires people to celebrate. What better way to signal the party has started than with fireworks?

Fireworks traditionally are part of large celebrations, such as national holidays or grand opening events. Many individuals also take it on themselves to set off fireworks during block parties or other neighborhood gatherings. Though fireworks are awe-inspiring, they’re also dangerous, which is why it’s best to leave them to the professionals.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that fireworks-related injuries and deaths in the United States have risen by roughly 25 percent in the last 15 years. In 2021, nine people died in accidents involving fireworks, and 11,500 were injured.

“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays,” said Alex Hoeh-Saric, chair of the CPSC.

Three-quarters of fireworks injuries occur the weeks before and following the July 4th holiday in the United States. The Canadian Government indicates two-thirds of all fireworks-related injuries in Canada occur between May and August, with nearly one-third happening on days surrounding Victoria Day and Canada Day.

Fireworks can injure any part of the body, but burns to the hands and fingers, trunk, and arms are the most commonly affected areas. Injuries to the eyes, including blindness, also may occur.

Sparklers are not necessarily safe, either. The CPSC reports that 1,100 injuries result from sparklers each year.

As fireworks become widely available, it’s imperative that individuals follow these crucial safety tips when using them.

Never allow children to play with or ignite any type of firework, including sparklers.

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby to extinguish fires or sparks.

Only buy and use fireworks if they are legal.

Light fireworks one at a time in accordance with manufacturers’ instructions.

Choose a field or area free from trees and other obstructions, far away from spectators to light fireworks.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Never point or fire fireworks in the direction of other people.

Do not place any part of the body directly over fireworks when lighting a fuse.

Notable events that have taken place on July Fourth

Residents of the United States spend July 4th celebrating the country’s independence. Though July 4 has served as America’s Independence Day for centuries, many other significant and memorable events have taken place on the fourth day of July.

1744: The Treaty of Lancaster is signed in Pennsylvania. The treaty dictates that the Iroquois will cede land between the Allegheny Mountains and the Ohio River to the British colonies.

1776: The United States Declaration of Independence is adopted by the Second Continental Congress. July 4 actually marks the day the final wording of the declaration, which had been submitted on July 2, was approved.

1802: The United States Military Academy officially commences operations. Located in West Point, New York, the USMA is the oldest of the five American service academies.

1826: On the fiftieth anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of the Independence, the second and third presidents of the United States, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, respectively, pass away. Both men were instrumental to American success during the American Revolution.

1831: Samuel Francis Smith’s “America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee)” is performed in public for the first time. The performance took place during a children’s Independence Day celebration in Boston.

1845: Naturalist and essayist Henry David Thoreau moves into a cabin on Walden Pond in Concord, Massachusetts. His experiences there would later be detailed in “Walden Pond.”

1913: President Woodrow Wilson addresses veterans of the American Civil War at a reunion marking the fiftieth anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. More than 50,000 veterans of the war, including roughly 9,000 Confederate veterans, attend the reunion.

1939: New York Yankees first baseman Lou Gehrig announces his retirement to a crowd at Yankee Stadium, informing them he feels he is “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.” Gehrig had recently been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease that would later be widely referred to as “Lou Gehrig’s disease.”

1983: Twenty-four-year old New York Yankees left-hander Dave Righetti throws a no-hitter against the rival Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Righetti struck seven of the first nine batters he faced and even overcame a delay in the eighth inning when umpire Steve Palermo suffered a knee injury. Outspoken Yankees owner George Steinbrenner did not attend the game, as he was in Florida celebrating his 53rd birthday with family.

2004: The cornerstone of the Freedom Tower is laid on the World Trade Center site in New York City. Now known as One World Trade Center, the building formally opened in November 2014.

Why is Independence Day celebrated on July 4?

The Continental Congress declared its independence from Great Britain on July 2, 1776. If that date raises an eyebrow, it should. Independence Day in the United States has long been celebrated on July 4th, which would seem to be two days late. But upon closer examination, it seems Americans are not really celebrating their independence two days later than they should be. According to the National Constitution Center, the Continental Congress approved a resolution declaring its independence from Great Britain on July 2. However, a document still needed to be drafted to explain the decision to the general public. Such a document was already in the works, but it took two days for the men of Congress to agree on a final version. The resulting document, known as the Declaration of Independence, was sent to John Dunlap, an Irish printer who served under George Washington during the American Revolutionary War, who subsequently printed roughly 200 broadsides. Still, the Declaration of Independence was not read to the public until July 8, 1776, when Colonel John Nixon did so in Philadelphia on what is now known as Independence Square. It was nearly a month later, on August 2, 1776, when most members of the Continental Congress actually signed the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia.

John Adams, a staunch supporter of American independence and a representative for Boston at the First Continental Congress, felt that, after America gained independence from Great Britain, July 2nd was the correct date on which to celebrate American Independence Day. July 2nd was when the vote for independence took place. July 4, 1776 was when the Declaration of Independence was officially signed. Thereafter, Adams would reportedly decline invitations to appear at July 4th events in protest. In an interesting turn of events, July 4th would prove significant to Adams in another way. Both Adams and Thomas Jefferson, another key figure in American history, died on July 4, 1826, which marked the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.