Don’t let Phoenix’s steely gaze fool you; he’s a big softy on a mission to bring happiness to others.

The seven-year-old alpaca is one of the stars of a special therapy program operating out of Meadowgate Alpacas in Beaverdam. A half dozen times a year the animal “therapists” are driven to various destinations – primarily assisted living facilities – to help with depression, anxiety and feelings of loneliness.

Numerous studies have shown that animal therapy can boost human emotional and physical health. Simply petting and interacting with animals increases endorphins leading to a calmer sense of being.

Nicole and Stephen Phillips founded Meadowgate in 2018, the same year their daughter, Grace, came to them with the idea for using the animals in therapy. The young woman needed a service plan for her high school baccalaureate program.

“We started in Ashland at a local assisted living center,” Nicole Phillips says. “Once we saw resident reactions and the alpaca interactions with staff, we felt it was a natural fit.”

Originally from Massachusetts, the family moved to Ashland in 2005 for Stephen Phillips’ work. They raised horses for 11 years in town before taking a break.

“After a couple of years we realized we missed seeing the faces in the field,” Stephen Phillips says. “We started researching different animals to raise and decided to check out alpacas.”

After visiting a few farms they fell in love with the animals. They moved to their current 10-acre property in Beaverdam because it was more suitable for them. Nestled near the Newfound River, the farm is now a haven for 26 huacaya alpacas, most of whom are confident models who pose for selfies and photoshoots. But only nine of them are officially part of the therapy program.

Copper, Pippa, Rory, Cinnamon and Zendaya are just a few of the farm’s distinguished therapy celebrities. Some, like Phoenix, have an urge for wanderlust and are happy to travel. Others, like Rory, are more content to stay on the farm to greet therapy guests.

Brownie, the farm’s first therapy alpaca, passed away a year ago from health issues. The noted diva was instrumental in the program and had a personality well suited for it.

Phoenix is now one of the remaining original therapy alpacas. “He’s very into the job,” Nicole Phillips says. “He’ll stand forever, loves hugs and will let pictures be taken. Nothing phases him.” Phoenix also serves as a mentor to potential therapy participants.

Knowing which alpaca is right for the program takes time and keen observation. “Not every animal is suited for the unknown,” Nicole says. “There are some who are well-qualified emotionally and others that can get stressed.”

One of the best ways the family can tell is by watching the alpaca’s reaction to visitors. Whether they are wearing flashy party clothes or using a medical device, like a walker, the animals get a taste of something unusual.

A potential trainee will then gradually be introduced to new scenes. “We might have them stand off at a distance or next to their buddy at first,” Nicole says. “It can be a bit of a process to see who is uniquely qualified.”

At least two alpacas will travel together for company. And when they get home from a long work day, they’re paid in delicious grain and hugs.

While it’s hard work, the family strives to expand the free program. They’re currently talking with numerous places, including The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind. They’re also hoping to branch out to veteran homes.