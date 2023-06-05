1.27 acres; Steve Wylie to Robin Talbert, $200,000.
7973 Bear Grass Lane, Mechanicsville; Laura A. Todd, trustee to Kelly Blair Krukiel, $335,000.
Block A, Section A, Dominion Park; Kid Care LC to Nest Schools Inc., $1,200,000.
8971 Buffin Road, Henrico; Equity Trustees LLC to Miles Tyson Christian, $176,900.
7380 Chestnut Church Road, Mechanicsville; Morse Code LLC to Edward L. Watts, $385,000.
7501 Crossbill Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Anthony Giambanco, $506,618.
13224 Depot Road, Hanover; Sean M. Hamon to Joseph C. Andrews, $460,000.
7109 Edgewood Road, Mechanicsville; Ashley E. McKercher to Imran Ali Nasir, $325,000.
14821 Gilman's Cross Court, Glen Allen; Angelique M. Byrd to Paul V. Fryling, $759,999.
15218 Greenwood Church Road, Montpelier; Conde Schwartz, executor to Thomas E. Stanley Trust, $272,500.
9214 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to David Erhard Austin Jr., $543,685.
7015 Hanna Drive, Mechanicsville; Walter L. Harvie to Paul Franklin Garton, $290,000.
9170 Ivy Springs Place, Mechanicsville; Mark Sprowl to Taylor Reid Ramey, $475,000.
6326 Kristy Star Lane, Mechanicsville; Cathy E. Thomas to Martin C. Jacques, $245,000.
10524 Little Meadow Lane, Glen Alen; Boone Homes Inc. to Jill Marie Kennedy, $693,057.
Lot 2, Villages of Beaverdam Park; Chris Jefferson, trustee to Will Henry Smith, $185,000.
Lot 4, Highland Meadow; Donald E. Trumble Jr. to Jeremy Todd Walden, $175,900.
Lot A, Bell Creek Park, 1.5 acres; 8300 Bell Creek LLC to SPX Realty LLC, $3,169,000.
8165 S Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Jessie Nicole Osborn to Jeannie Carol Davis, $344,000.
11435 New Farrington Court, Glen Allen; Elizabeth Grant Comly Carron, successor trustee to Michael Fennessey, $466,000.
6030 Northfall Creek Parkway, Mechanicsville; Dorne R. Yager to Ira Bellew, $464,000.
9942 Orchard Meadow Road, Mechanicsville; Adam G. Packett to William L. Clatterbuck, $540,000.
Parcel; Janet M. Hall to JAHAP LLC, $200,000.
11410 Parsons Chapel Road, Glen Allen; Todd B. Winston to Alan D. Ellis, $480,000.
9466 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Erik Scott Peterson, $605,294.
9330 Ravensworth Court, Mechanicsville; Mary Conway Bowman to Michael L. Mitchell, $350,000.
11265 Rocky Ridge Road, Glen Allen; Ronald L. Hedlund to David Strother, $630,000.
8171 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Jin Li Chen, $344,950.
7421 Stuart Drive, Mechanicsville; Tonya D. Witherow to John W. Smith II, $235,000.
18420 Taylors Creek Road, Montpelier; William S. Morgan to Christian B. Marchetti, $295,000.
18 Trotter Mill Close, Ashland; Richard A. Houghton III to Joan McGarry, $215,000.
Unit 304, Phase 1, Stony Run Condominium; Stony Run Partners LLC to O. Dale Breedlove Sr., $249,950.
9092 Westone Road, Mechanicsville; Midatlantic Builders LLC to Jeremy Calhoun, $380,000.
7312 Windermere Drive, Mechanicsville; David F. Mehaffey to Courtney M. Lutton, $395,000.
4772 Wormley's Lane, Mechanicsville; Allen M. Mills to Hector Gonzalez, $279,950.