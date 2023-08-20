Sixto Rodriguez passed away earlier this month at age 83. I wrote a column in 2017 about the elusive musician, and the fascinating story of his life and the rebirth of his legacy. Here is a reprint of that column.

Like many former musicians, Sixto Rodriguez finally succumbed to the frenzied madness of the music business in the early 1970s, gave up the journey and settled in Detroit for what could be described as a humble life.

He left behind the smoke-filled bars and small hole-in-the-wall venues where he played his unique blend of lyrics and melody for years, replaced by a work a day existence in Motown.

His efforts hadn’t gone unnoticed. In 1967, he released “I’ll Slip Away" and landed a minor record contract. That initial success was followed by the release of two commercially unsuccessful albums, Cold Fact and Coming from Reality.

Sales for the artist, now known simply as Rodriguez, were dismal, and the introverted artist became disheartened with the music business, returned to Detroit, and began a life of musical obscurity.

But, the lyrics of Sixto’s songs stuck in the minds of many, some in the business describing him as a more penetrating version of Bob Dylan. His words of social protest and enlightenment made him more than just another troubadour hailing from the tough streets of Detroit.

Rodriguez labored around a decaying Detroit neighborhood, working in demolition and renovation of the many dilapidated houses in the city. Eventually, he purchased a government auction house, a residence he still calls home some 40 years later.

Rodriguez transformed his thought-provoking lyrical talents to a desire for change and involvement in politics. He ran for mayor and other public offices but never won, and continued what would be considered a normal life in declining Detroit.

Thousand of miles away in a country ripped by racial tension and turmoil, an album that never sold in the United States was capturing the attention of a generation of followers who took solace in the his words of wisdom and protest.

South Africa was not a bastion of independent thinking at the time – quite the opposite. A society lived under the censorship of an oppressive government and a policy of apartheid was tearing at the very fiber of the troubled nation.

Cold Fact found a dedicated following and some estimates placed sales of the re-released album at close to a half million copies. The wave of Rodriguez popularity went unknown to the artist, who spent days toiling away stripping houses or doing demo work turned down by everyone else.

As South African authorities struggled to locate copies of the album and scratch the contents, Sixto raised his family in a hand to mouth fashion in the old house that never seemed fully finished.

And that’s how it stood for the years between the mid 1970s and 1997, when his daughter happened across a website created to find Rodriguez. After initial contacts with the site’s developer, the shy guitarist’s fame was no longer a secret, at least to all but U.S. listeners.

I learned of Rodriguez’s story through the documentary Searching for Sugar Man, an award winning film by Swedish director Malik Bendjelloui. It chronicles the efforts of two die-hard Rodriguez fans from South Africa who set out on a worldwide mission to find out what happened to the elusive singer.

He’d become a legend in South Africa, and his albums, mostly bootlegged, were unequaled in popularity, even by the stars of the day. Of course, the fact the government banned them didn’t detract from the enormous interest in his work.

Popular lore told a sad a story regarding Rodriguez’s untimely end. One account told of a meltdown on stage followed by a gunshot while another retold a bizarre incident where the singer set himself on fire while performing.

The two devotees were more than relieved to discover Rodriguez was alive and well in that same Detroit home.

Rodriguez revived his music career and traveled to South Africa for a sold out concert tour shortly afterwards. His albums were re-released and Rodriguez became widely accepted, even in the United States, with network late night appearances and numerous bands covering his songs, most notably Dave Matthews, who routinely performed Sugar Man on his tours.

The story intrigued me for several reasons. Initially, I found almost impossible to believe that in a constantly shrinking world, a man worked and lived almost a lifetime without realizing his immense notoriety on another continent.

And, there are the lyrics. I purchased a selection of Rodriguez songs and listened to the lyrics that inspired a generation in South Africa, and capture a spirit of independence around the world today.

The lyrics are grittier, more earthy that Dylan and not as melodic as Cat Stevens, but they do tell a message of the struggles and realities of life, woven in a unique almost mystical rhythm.

Today, Rodriguez performs in music festivals and venues around the globe, and I suppose he’s achieved that financial success that was always elusive. Somehow, it doesn’t seem important to the artist, and some accounts say he gives most of the money he makes to his family and friends.