Sweet vernal grass has its seed heads up, making itself conspicuous, and at the Extension Office we've received a couple of inquiries about managing it. As with many weeds, it is most recognizable when it has started to flower, but by then there are few management options.

Sweet vernal grass, Anthoxanthum odoratum, gets both its common and its species name from the pleasant smell it produces when crushed or cut. It is native to Eurasia, and was likely introduced to sweeten the smell of hay, making it more marketable. Unfortunately, sweet vernal grass does very little else for hay quality. It is not palatable to livestock and, under certain conditions, it can produce the toxin dicoumarol. Dicoumarol itself is a byproduct of the very same compounds that produce sweet vernal grass' pleasant scent. Ensuring hay is properly dried before baling is one way to reduce the formation of dicoumarol.

In cases where livestock deaths were associated with feeding sweet vernal grass, the sweet vernal grass often comprised 80 to 90% of the hay. A small amount of sweet vernal grass in hay is not necessarily a problem as long as cattle are not forced to clean it up. Animals will eat around it.

Certainly if sweet vernal grass is that prevalent in a stand, the producer should consider killing the entire pasture and reseeding. Sweet vernal grass is a cool-season species, so a fall burn-down followed by a spring seeding will make the most sense in many cases. Tillage–provided that the field has not been tilled frequently in the past–can help bury sweet vernal grass seed to prevent future germination. Rotation to a crop like alfalfa or corn silage where there are more weed control options can also help draw down weed populations.

For producers with some sweet vernal grass, there are no silver bullets. Once introduced, it can be a very drought-tolerant grass and competes very well with desirable forage grasses on acidic or nutrient-poor soils. Producers should pull soil tests and lime and fertilize accordingly. Areas with sweet vernal grass should be cut last while the seed heads are on the plant, or equipment should be cleaned with an air compressor or shop vac before moving onto an uninfested field. Small areas can be spot-sprayed, but chemicals that kill sweet vernal grass will also kill desirable forage species. Sweet vernal grass is a perennial, but a weak perennial, and in Virginia it has been observed to behave more like an annual. Controlling seed production by repeated mowing may help reduce pressure over time, but it also may not be feasible in many cases. Ultimately, prevention is key. Scout your fields, keep an eye on your soil test results, and use best haying and grazing management practices.

Have a question about a plant, insect, or soil? Your local Extension Office is here to help! Call (804) 598-5640 or stop by the Powhatan office at 3910 Old Buckingham Rd.