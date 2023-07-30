For Nicole Chrimes and her son Aiden, closing on their new Habitat for Humanity home still doesn’t quite feel real.

“It stills feels like a dream,” Chrimes said during a dedication ceremony on Friday, July 28, as she thanked everyone who worked on her home.

The Chrimes’ new home represents a first for Habitat for Humanity Powhatan, as this is the first time the organization has made use of modular construction.

On Feb. 23, a huge crane “set” and “married” two halves of the semi-complete house on its foundation, after which local contractors and volunteers completed HVAC, electrical and plumbing connections, painted and installed new landscaping.

Habitat partnered with Tyler Hudgins, whose firm, the Moseley-based Class A Lud Hudgins Inc., has worked with modular housing for more than 30 years. The Chrimes’ home came from Virginia Homes Building Systems.

Modular homes have been successfully used already by a handful of Habitat’s around the country, providing improved economies of scale and allowing for a shorter build timeline. The homes are constructed to meet or exceed site-build standards and placed on load-bearing masonry foundations. They are also financed, insured and appraised to the same criteria as stick-built homes.

A $3 million regional grant from Virginia Housing helped to fund a portion of this modular home. In 2021, Virginia Housing awarded the grant to the local planning district commission PlanRVA, which partnered with the Partnership for Housing Affordability to distribute funds to local nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity Powhatan.