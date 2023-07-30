Property Transfers

1.59 acres; Schelbi Price to Cameron Ward, $210,000.
4.736 acres; Sowers LLC to Flat Rock Crossing LLC, $300,000.
3097 Braehead Road, Powhatan; Robert Ratzlaff to David S. Jevsevar, $1,600,000.
2815 Corso Drive, Powhatan; Wallace Presley to David C. Von Bodungen Jr., $390,000.
1430 Donavon Mill Lane, Powhatan; Jennifer J. Lowery-Coppock to Brian P. Kohring, $592,500.
2231 Fall Line Drive, Powhatan; Andrew Dillon Beagle to Charles Leo Stanton IV, $290,000.
1634 Indian Pipe Court, Powhatan; James L. Cary Jr. to Dennis Simmons, $645,000.
4331 Lockin Road, Powhatan; Yvette C. Gerner Revocable Trust to Stephen Lamar Peatross, $350,000.
Lot 4, Bellson Estates, 19.06 acres; Marshall Allen Forbes to Randi Megan Colyer, $265,000.
Lot A, Red Lane; Matthew E. Peterson to Ellis Mark Hopson, $240,000.
2551 Moon Glow Court, Powhatan; Matthew C. Young to Donavan Nathaniel Westbrook, $355,000.
Parcel 6, Worsham Farms, 10 acres; Nicholas Aron Scally to CMH Homes Inc., $165,000.
4310 Steger Creek Drive, Powhatan; Jonathan T. Barnett to Dorothy A. Sorg, $362,500.
2018 Walnut Tree Place, Powhatan; Joshua Williams to David James Bellot, $430,000.