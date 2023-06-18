It’s been nearly two months since Powhatan High School seniors made headlines for an April 25 prank that damaged school property and injured a goat from the school’s agricultural science department.

Last week, during the June 13, Powhatan County School Board meeting, school superintendent Dr. Beth Teigen commented on the matter in response to what she described as remaining concerns from the community regarding the school division’s handling of the event.

I would like to take the liberty of revisiting the senior prank one final time to clarify concerns and questions by parents and community members about how the discipline for this situation was handled. As shared at the May 9, 2023 school board meeting, all individuals involved were processed and received the appropriate disciplinary action.

For the students involved, an investigation ensued. Each student met with an administrator and wrote a statement concerning the events of the evening, including the role that they played. The administrators also reviewed camera footage to connect the events of the evening. In addition, some students and families submitted digital images taken by students during the event.

After those initial interviews were completed, and the students and administrative team had viewed hours of video, [Powhatan High School principal] Dr. Sumner led the review of the infractions by students and compared those infractions to the Code of Student Conduct, or what we refer to as the Students’ Rights and Responsibilities. And this is part of our regulation—its regulation JFC-R—and it determines the appropriate level of discipline for each student. In simple terms, they followed the School Board policy, and students received up to 10 days of suspension based on their infractions.

While the principal may hear appeals of short term suspensions—which are those suspensions that are 10 days or less—Dr. Sumner could not serve in this capacity. His significant involvement in the investigation and suspension process equated him to having been the one to dole out the discipline. Thus, per the Code of Student Conduct, families were able to appeal the school-level decision to the division hearing officer, Mrs. Conner, for review. Mrs. Conner reviewed all statements and other evidence used by the school, and any additional information provided by the students to determine the following: whether the facts warranted the suspension, whether the consequences were appropriate for the behavior and whether school and division procedures were followed. She knew nothing about the situation until the first appeal and she only received specific information about a student’s involvement after an appeal was filed.

Some parents have asked why the school board would not hear their appeal. The school board only hears appeals in cases involving a request for long-term suspension, meaning longer than 10 days, or a request for expulsion. This follows policy and regulations that are in our Students Rights and Responsibilities. I do want to share some positives from the whole situation. You know, it was a small group of students, 25-20, that came into the school. The seniors worked until 2:30 a.m. to clean up the building. And while they were able to clean the building enough to open the next morning, some of the staffs’ items and personal property had been vandalized or destroyed and tossed out during the clean-up process. But what was most disturbing to me was that a small group of students removed one of our goats from a locked stall, and the animal proceeded to be traumatized and injured. There was an appointment with a vet, and it was determined that the goat had a strained muscle and was highly stressed due to those events, and required stall rest. I am happy to report that—I know there was a lot of misinformation on social media—but the goat is fine at this point. It has recovered. I’m also happy to report that all of our students involved served their suspensions, completed their community service and paid their portion of restitution based on their involvement. For example, the cost of the vet bill was paid by the students known to have been involved with the goat.