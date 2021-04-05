Benedictine Baseball coach Sean Ryan earns 300th coaching win

“I’ve been reflecting the past few days on it, and it just – it brings back a lot of very fond memories of a lot of players, a lot of families at both schools,” said Ryan, who coached at Maggie Walker Governor’s School for the 2002 and 2003 seasons and has coached at Benedictine since 2004. “I have a lot of fond memories of the players and the teams we played, a lot of great opponents.”

When reflecting on the consistent thread to all of the successes across the years, Ryan said: “We try to preach to our guys to improve a little bit every day, and over the years, I’ve probably mellowed a little bit, which I think probably has also helped in certain ways to not take things so seriously, and when you make mistakes, to just go with the flow a little bit more, and I do better at that now, but I think the overriding goal is for us to come out, get a little bit better each day, prepare accordingly, work hard in your practices so that you come out here and play as best as you can in a game day.”