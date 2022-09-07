Benedictine soccer dominates Veritas in 6-0 home win

After a convincing 2-1 win over Walsingham Academy to start the season, the Benedictine soccer team rode that momentum completely into its second game of the season against Veritas School.

While the Walsingham game was a close battle, Benedictine never let Veritas gain momentum, and they rode their own with pure class on the attack and lockdown defense for a 6-0 victory that pushed them to a 2-0 record.

The Cadets got off to an early start on offense, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes from Jack Miller and Antonio Schoenborn. Miller’s goal came off a quick free kick that caught the Veritas backline off-guard and then he assisted on Schoenborn’s goal by sending the ball over the top to his teammate for a one-on-one opportunity that he buried into the corner of the net.

Sophomore Oliver Muhlenfeld made it 3-0 before halftime by again catching the defense off-guard on a free kick, but the excellent play didn’t stop there.

In the second half, the defense continued to deny any scoring chances by Veritas, while senior Nathan Howerton had a handful of scoring opportunities for the Cadets, including a shot off the outside foot that the keeper pushed wide. That chance set up a corner kick that Howerton sent in for the fourth goal of the game that was scored by senior Reed Miller with 17 minutes left.

Then, five minutes later, senior Jacob Rose made it 5-0, as he disregarded multiple stabs at the ball by Veritas defenders before slicing inside for a shot into the left pocket of the net for a goal that looked truly effortless despite the heavy on-ball pressure.

To cap off the day, freshman Gavin Team added another one to wrap up the game and send the opponents home, this time creating a breakaway down the middle and toeing the ball past the charging keeper.