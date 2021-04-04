GHS graduation will be held at drive-in theater for second year

For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Goochland High School seniors will be spending their graduation day at the movies.
On June 7, at 8 p.m., Goochland County Public Schools will hold commencement exercises at the Goochland Drive-In Theater in Hadensville, offering the Class of 2021 the chance to celebrate while still remaining in compliance with current state-wide rules governing social events.
“Given the parameters provided by the Governor’s office, we thought this would offer the best opportunity for our students to walk across the stage and to have their moment in the sun,” said GCPS Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley, recalling the tremendous success of last year’s event. That ceremony drew rave reviews from local families and garnered interest from media outlets across the country.
Like many other school leaders across the country, Raley knew the chances of returning graduation to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, where it has been held for the past several years, were slim. Governor Ralph Northam recently released preliminary guidance for how K-12 schools, as well as colleges and universities, may safely hold in-person graduation and commencement events this spring, capping attendance at outdoor events at 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue capacity, whichever is less. Graduation events held indoors may have up to 500 people, or 30 percent of the venue capacity, whichever is less. Attendees must wear masks and follow other guidelines and safety protocols to ensure proper distancing.
“I appreciate the work that our schools, students, and teachers have put in to get back into the classroom safely, and the efforts of public health officials and education leaders in developing guidelines for safe graduations and commencements this spring,” said Northam. “We are releasing this guidance early to allow schools to begin planning for this year’s events. While graduation and commencement ceremonies will still be different than they were in the past, this is a tremendous step forward for all of our schools, our graduates, and their families.”
The Drive-In option will allow one carload of family members to attend per graduate, Raley said.
Virginia has currently administered more than 2.7 million total COVID vaccine doses, and 1.8 million Virginians—21.3 percent of the population—have received at least one dose, while more than one million are fully vaccinated. About 50,000 shots are being administered to Virginians each day, and the acceleration of the vaccine program and the decrease in new COVID-19 cases make it safer to ease restrictions on activities like in-person graduations.
Virginia’s schools are also meeting Governor Northam’s goal to expand opportunities for regular in-person instruction. In early February, Governor Northam directed Virginia’s 132 school divisions to submit plans by mid-March for returning students to their classrooms.
Raley pointed out Monday that Goochland students in grades K-12 have been back in school full time since October, and all other students have returned to in-person learning at least two days per week (families who prefer to have their children learn remotely have had that option as well).
Raley said the division has been working on an individual basis with families of students who may want or need more in-person education than is currently offered, and administrators have been working to accommodate those students.
Raley added that his goal remains for students to return to full-time in-person learning when the new school year begins on Aug. 23. A distance learning option will most likely be available in some form for those families who request it, he added.
Over the past two weeks, Governor Northam and state officials have visited schools at every grade level in 26 school divisions throughout the Commonwealth, highlighting innovative approaches to safe classroom instruction.
The American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law last week by President Biden, includes $122 billion to support K-12 school recovery efforts nationwide. Ninety percent of the funding will go directly to local school districts based on the formula for distributing federal Title I funds. Ten percent of the funding under the act will support state-level initiatives to help schools recover from the pandemic.