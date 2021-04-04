GHS graduation will be held at drive-in theater for second year

Raley pointed out Monday that Goochland students in grades K-12 have been back in school full time since October, and all other students have returned to in-person learning at least two days per week (families who prefer to have their children learn remotely have had that option as well).

Raley said the division has been working on an individual basis with families of students who may want or need more in-person education than is currently offered, and administrators have been working to accommodate those students.

Raley added that his goal remains for students to return to full-time in-person learning when the new school year begins on Aug. 23. A distance learning option will most likely be available in some form for those families who request it, he added.

Over the past two weeks, Governor Northam and state officials have visited schools at every grade level in 26 school divisions throughout the Commonwealth, highlighting innovative approaches to safe classroom instruction.