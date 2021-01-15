Goochland boys basketball fends off Maggie Walker 45-35 to improve to winning record

RICHMOND – A strong defensive first half and a momentum-shifting 6-0 burst from senior Jack Hoffler in the fourth quarter helped Goochland fend off hosting Maggie Walker Governor's School 45-35 on Friday. The win capped an unbeaten week for the Bulldogs and lifted them to a winning 3-2 record with which to open the 2020-21 season.
“It just shows what we can do as a team and what we can do when we play together and all believe in each other,” said senior Kameron Holman, who scored 11 points and had five rebounds for Goochland.
“It was good to get on a little winning streak because we were kind of going loss-win, loss-win," said Hoffler, who led Goochland with 16 points and six rebounds. "Hopefully we can get something rolling now.”
"I'm just proud of our guys," said Goochland head coach Preston Gordon. "We hung in there and we didn't give in. We kept fighting."
Maggie Walker was fueled by a 14-1 run in the third quarter, as well as by a couple of fourth-quarter layups off of steals from three-year varsity starter Austin Flock, as it tightened the Bulldogs' lead to 36-34. But Hoffler responded with a jumper off of the step inside from the corner, then made one of his two tries from the free-throw line following teammate Omarion Quarles’ rebound. He capped his 6-0 run by parlaying a Maggie Walker turnover into a three-pointer to widen the Bulldogs’ lead to 42-34 with less than 3 minutes to play.
“It was big to stretch the lead back out and get us kind of comfortable and not so tight on defense,” Hoffler said. “ I just tried to look for my shot, because I knew that we needed to score.”
A couple more turnovers by the home team and 3-for-4 combined shooting at the free-throw line from Holman and J.D. Mills cinched the game for Goochland.
“We just stayed composed at the end, didn’t let them get too close,” Hoffler said.
“We’ve done a very good job of shooting free throws this year,” Gordon said. “We’ve been trying to stress those a lot in practice. Proud of them.”
In addition to the speed and experience brought by the Dragons – including Flock, who netted 21 points on Friday – Goochland also had to contend with the home team’s comparative height, with Uzair Bhatti and Wood Johnson among the home team's players going after boards. But despite being smaller overall, Goochland rebounded well in the first half, with Hoffler, Holman, Quarles, Kyle Goff, Gabe Liptak and De’Andre Robinson all grabbing at least one board in the stretch.
“We definitely had to rebound as a team – guards, everyone – and our main thing was holding our box-out,” Holman said.
Liptak and Hoffler also mixed in some early steals, and after Flock netted the first points of the game, Robinson in the first quarter knocked down a layup and a jumper to push the Bulldogs into the lead, where they would ultimately stay despite the Dragons’ second-half charge.
In addition to his free throw at the end, Mills energized his team with a key pair of 3’s in the game – one off of a web of airtight passes from his teammates to follow-up Robinson’s go-ahead jumper, another to respond to the Dragons tightening Goochland’s lead to 33-30 – and he also had the assist on Robinson’s first-quarter jumper.
The second quarter was also huge for the Bulldogs, as Hoffler made his first 10 points, including two 3’s, and Goff and Holman netted 4 points apiece in the stanza alone. The Bulldogs went into the half up 28-14.
“I thought we got off to a great start,” Gordon said. “I’m proud of us putting two consecutive (quarters) together in a row, and that’s good.”
Gordon also praised his players’ resiliency following their successful efforts in fending off the Dragons’ second-half rally.
After Friday’s game, Holman spoke to the importance of not getting comfortable.
“We had a lead, but it wasn’t a big lead and they started to chip away,” Holman said. “Just keep playing like it’s 0-0 from the start of the second half.”
Goff added five rebounds and Robinson contributed three.
In Goochland's 49-39 win over Amelia earlier in the week, Hoffler shot 10 for 11 in free throws and led his team with 15 points while adding four rebounds. Liptak netted 10 points and chipped in three steals. Holman scored nine points and added three rebounds, and Robinson added two points to go along with a team-leading nine rebounds.
As the schedule continues to shift due to cancellations and postponements in this ongoing pandemic, Goochland is slated to hold its Senior Night game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. versus West Point, where Gordon used to coach. The Bulldogs will also host Charles City, a new addition to the schedule, on Friday at 6 p.m. and then rematch Fluvanna at the Flying Flucos’ place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
“It’s been crazy. Once again, thankful and blessed to be here. I know so many other... players don’t have this opportunity,” Gordon said. “I try to refresh that with our guys every so often. Sometimes we get upset about this or that, but we just need to be thankful that we’re here playing basketball.”
As Goochland’s young team continues to grow, this 3-2 start to the year builds momentum and builds confidence, Hoffler noted.
“I think it just shows that we’re getting better as a group,” Hoffler said, “and that can help us in the long run.”
“It definitely shows that we have our confidence,” Holman said, “and that we can hang with just about any team that steps on the floor with us.”