Goochland boys basketball fends off Maggie Walker 45-35 to improve to winning record

“It was big to stretch the lead back out and get us kind of comfortable and not so tight on defense,” Hoffler said. “ I just tried to look for my shot, because I knew that we needed to score.”

A couple more turnovers by the home team and 3-for-4 combined shooting at the free-throw line from Holman and J.D. Mills cinched the game for Goochland.

“We just stayed composed at the end, didn’t let them get too close,” Hoffler said.

“We’ve done a very good job of shooting free throws this year,” Gordon said. “We’ve been trying to stress those a lot in practice. Proud of them.”

In addition to the speed and experience brought by the Dragons – including Flock, who netted 21 points on Friday – Goochland also had to contend with the home team’s comparative height, with Uzair Bhatti and Wood Johnson among the home team's players going after boards. But despite being smaller overall, Goochland rebounded well in the first half, with Hoffler, Holman, Quarles, Kyle Goff, Gabe Liptak and De’Andre Robinson all grabbing at least one board in the stretch.

“We definitely had to rebound as a team – guards, everyone – and our main thing was holding our box-out,” Holman said.