Goochland county teams meet at Fork Union invitational

Cross country runners from Goochland, Benedictine, St. Gertrude and Collegiate came together to compete at the 2022 Fork Union Cross Country Invitational held at Hardy National XC Course on Saturday, Sept. 17.

For the Goochland Bulldogs, it was an active week for the cross country team, who also ran at a meet hosted by Fluvanna County on Sept. 14. Thirteen Bulldogs, some from Goochland Middle School, competed at Hardy National, led by a strong performance from eighth grader Hadley Harlow’s fifth place finish in the girls middle school 2.5K race and a 16th place finish from junior Megan Reid in the girls Patriot 5K.

Harlow finished with a time of 10 minutes, 49.4 seconds among 67 runners in the middle school event, while Reid had an excellent time of 22:35.1 in a 5K race that had 169 competitors.

In the boys 5K, Goochland senior David Johnson and juniors Luke Farkas, Kadin Nitsch and Jarin Evans all finished within the top-50. Johnson’s time of 20:15.60 placed him in 35th, Farkas’ time of 20:17.1 put him at 37th, Nitsch’s 20:20.6 result had him in 42nd and Evans’ 20:35.50 placed him in 48th.

It was a productive outing for Collegiate’s athletes as well. In the girls Colonial 5K, the team finished third out of 16 teams, just behind first place Pacers Homeschool and Albemarle in the standings. The team averaged a time of 21:04, accumulated 89 points and had one top-10 finisher in a packed race.

That top-10 finisher, senior M.K. Myers, had an explosive performance at Hardy National that placed him in seventh with a time of 19:56.60. Collegiate had four more runners place within the top-50, with eighth grader Rosie Ferrell taking 16th at 20:43.50, sophomore Sophie Sloan finishing 22nd at 21:14.00, eighth grader Virginia Harris finishing 28th at 21:22.00 and lastly junior Giles Ferrell in 41st place at 22:02.40. The boys team also had a productive day in the Colonial 5K, finishing ninth of 25 competing schools with a team score of 225 and an average finish time of 18:10.

Senior Stan Craig was the star of the show, running past nearly every athlete for a second place run of 19:19.10 that was 16 seconds behind first place. Craig just finished ahead of third place runner Biruk Beardsley of St. Anne’s-Belfied.

The Cougars had two more top-50 runners in the event, sophomore Liam Moore, who ran a 18:19.90 result good for 45th place, and junior Liam Harbour, who finished 47th with a finish of 18:17.50.

The Cougars also finished 10th of 19 schools in the girls Patriot 5K led by a 23rd place run from senior Nat Lurie at 23:03.50.

The best time from the boys Patriot 5K was from Cougars senior Whit Wallace in 25th place with a time of 19:51.30.

For Benedictine, it finished in 22nd in the Colonial 5K with senior Charles Buchanan having the best time among seven Cadets teammates. Buchanan ran the 5K race with a final time of 19:41.90, good for 112th place out of 180 runners. In 146th came freshman Maverick Rizk with a time of 20:57.10.

St. Gertrude, who as a team finished 16th in the Colonial 5K, had a 74th place finish from junior Annie Adamson with a time of 23.41.50 and senior teammate Christa Tuohy finished in under 30 minutes with a time of 29:17.