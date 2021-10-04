Goochland volleyball pushes past Deep Run in 5 sets

Bussells continued to make the unlikely saves whether it meant running down an airball near the wall or going into a full dive on the floor to keep the point alive. She racked up 20 digs.

Wheatley led the team with 23 assists, added 4 aces and served for eight straight points during a crucial 9-0 lead-taking run for Goochland in the first set.

Whenever Wonderling rose to the air to meet the ball, chances of the opponents making the return diminished greatly. The senior led the team with a whopping 18 kills and added 2 aces and five digs.

Senior Audrey Dolan mixed in her own diving efforts to keep points alive as she made 10 digs for Goochland and added 1 ace off of her consistently linear serve.

Versatile junior Nicole Brown mixed into the setting role with 15 assists, and she added five digs as she was able to make the reflexive one-handed saves on the opponents' quick attacks. Brown also had 4 kills and 1 ace and helped secure the final 2 points for Goochland in the fifth set.

Jacobsen praised junior Nina Smith for “blocking all over the place.”

“She’s just a wall up there,” Jacobsen said.