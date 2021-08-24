In another thriller, Goochland volleyball prevails in 28-26 4th set to fend off Powhatan in 4 sets

“She’s our leader in defense,” Jacobsen said of Bussells. “She makes the choices and I support her wherever she decides people need to go.”

For Powhatan, Rehme’s power shined as she dished out a team-leading 10 kills. She also served for 5 straight points after the Indians broke an 18-all tie to put her team in a position to secure the second set 25-20 over Powhatan. McDaniels had 6 service aces and Rehme had 5.

Chesed Russell was able to get the Bulldogs off-balance at times in the match with her dinks and light attacks up the middle. Russell tallied up 8 kills on the night.

Henderson and Rehme each had 3 blocks, and Henderson added 6 kills. Powhatan setters Sydney Wade and Moss led the team in assists with 16 and 13, respectively.

McMullin led the Indians defensively with 20 digs.

Depth was incredible on the court from end to end. Both Powhatan and Goochland were led by players who could make a key play of any kind at any time. For Powhatan, both Henderson and Rehme could defend as well as they could attack with power. Moss could set as easily as she could skip the ball off her opponents’ hands either in or near shallow court. McMullin dug, set and even sent the ball over several times on the third hit to keep rallies alive.