Langer keeps cool on 18th green for victory

RICHMOND — Bernhard Langer is normally quite a cool customer on the golf course. He says he has emotions, but most of the time they’re not all that obvious.
Sunday, after he sank a birdie putt of the first playoff hole to become the oldest winner in PGA Champions Tour history, his emotions were quite obvious. As the gallery roared, he pumped both fists in the air in a well-earned display of triumph.
Langer won after Doug Barron, who started the 18th hole in first place during regulation play, lipped out on a potential birdie putt from 6 feet out. Langer’s putt was just about the same distance away — but his aim was deadly accurate.
“Well, it’s been about a year and a half since I’ve won, so that’s a very long time. I’ve had some very close calls, I’ve lost some playoffs, finished runner-up several times, so I wanted this real bad,” Langer said. “In a playoff, you just never know. We saw what happened. Mine could have lipped out and Doug’s could have gone in, who knows? But it was an awesome feeling and both Terry (Holt), my caddie, and I were trying really, really hard these last few months and we were knocking on the door. I mean, I’ve had, I don’t know, three or four, five top-five finishes lately. When you don’t get the W, it’s a little disappointing.”
All through the day, Langer had been battling to stay at the top of the leaderboard. Steve Flesch, Ernie Else, Ken Duke, Steven Alker and Doug Barron were all within striking distance of each other. During the final two holes, only Langer and Barron remained in contention — and Barron had finished and was in the lead as Langer teed off on 18 for what would be the next-to-last time.
Again, Langer had to birdie the hole to force a playoff. He had the first putt — for eagle — on the hole, then had to wait while Flesch and Alker putted out. Calmly, or at least apparently so, he knocked the second putt in for birdie to set the stage for the playoff.
Faith helped him keep his nerves in check.
“I had a wonderful Bible verse given to me this morning which says, ‘You can do all things through Christ, who strengthens you,’ ” Langer said. “I said that over and over today and it just gave me a peace and a belief that I can do it, because I am 64 and that’s — it doesn’t get easier when you get older. There’s a lot of young guns out here trying to take over.”
Langer and Barron both left themselves long putts for eagle on the playoff, and neither was in great position. Barron had a long chip off the left fringe for eagle. Langer had a long chip or putt from off the right fringe. He chose to putt.
“There’s always choices,” Langer said. “I was thinking of putting, then hybrid, then lob wedging it up there. I thought the way the fringe looked and the lie, I thought putting is probably the best under the circumstance. Thank goodness it didn’t bounce too bad and I got it up there within reasonable distance.”
While Barron would have preferred to win, he was happy that his friend Langer was the one to beat him. He was also happy to have been on the 18th green in a playoff for the win.
“I don’t aspire to play when I’m at the same age as him,” Barron said. “He’s just an anomaly. He’s incredibly, incredibly gifted and he’s one of my heroes and good friends. I’m very fortunate to call him a very dear friend. If I’m going to get beat, I don’t mind getting beat by him. He’s one of those guys that you just never can pull against.”
Langer said his win might be an inspiration to those whose age is no longer just a number.
“I think it’s just encouraging to everybody that’s over 50 or 60,” he said. “We can still perform at a very high level and you should never give up. There’s always room for improvement. And, of course, physical conditioning is one thing. You’ve got to be mentally tough. You’ve got to have good technique and nerves and all of rest of it. I’ve hit a lot of quality shots these last few days and finally was blessed with a BMW — Sorry, with a W, not a BMW.”
The win is also very special for him.
“It’s very special because when you get to my age, you never know if you’re going to win again, it’s as simple as that,” Langer said. “Hopefully this won’t be the last one, but if it is, it was very special. To become the oldest so far to win out here, it’s not easy. It doesn’t matter what you do, it’s not easy. There have been a lot of great players before me from Nicklaus to Palmer to Snead to Trevino and on and on, you know, so I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to have gotten this far.”