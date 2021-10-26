Langer keeps cool on 18th green for victory

“I don’t aspire to play when I’m at the same age as him,” Barron said. “He’s just an anomaly. He’s incredibly, incredibly gifted and he’s one of my heroes and good friends. I’m very fortunate to call him a very dear friend. If I’m going to get beat, I don’t mind getting beat by him. He’s one of those guys that you just never can pull against.”

Langer said his win might be an inspiration to those whose age is no longer just a number.

“I think it’s just encouraging to everybody that’s over 50 or 60,” he said. “We can still perform at a very high level and you should never give up. There’s always room for improvement. And, of course, physical conditioning is one thing. You’ve got to be mentally tough. You’ve got to have good technique and nerves and all of rest of it. I’ve hit a lot of quality shots these last few days and finally was blessed with a BMW — Sorry, with a W, not a BMW.”

The win is also very special for him.