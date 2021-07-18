Allen will run for District 2 School Board seat

Goochland native Angela Allen has announced that she is running for School Board in Goochland District 2, hoping to serve the school system that has given much to her and her family.

Allen’s family has proudly called Goochland home for the past four generations: Her grandmother, the late Thelma Small of Fife, was a student of Goochland schools and employed as a Reading Specialist at Kanawha and Byrd. Her father, Herman Small, graduated from Goochland High School in 1970. Allen and her high school sweetheart, Philip, are graduates of the class of 1991. Their legacy endures through their daughter Bayleigh, a rising senior at Goochland High School. In Angela’s words, “I am blessed to have grown up and be raising our daughter in a county that has made our schools a top priority.»

If elected this fall, Allen will bring more than 25 years of professional experience in strategic planning, financial management, and communications, including more than a dozen years at Capital One and several years as a business owner. Beyond her career, Allen has given her time, talents, and resources through international mission trips, the Goochland YMCA, Goochland United Soccer Association, and Habitat for Humanity, among others. She is an active member of Ragland Memorial Baptist Church and holds a bachelor’s degree from York University.