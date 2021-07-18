Allen will run for District 2 School Board seat

Goochland native Angela Allen has announced that she is running for School Board in Goochland District 2, hoping to serve the school system that has given much to her and her family.
Allen’s family has proudly called Goochland home for the past four generations: Her grandmother, the late Thelma Small of Fife, was a student of Goochland schools and employed as a Reading Specialist at Kanawha and Byrd. Her father, Herman Small, graduated from Goochland High School in 1970. Allen and her high school sweetheart, Philip, are graduates of the class of 1991. Their legacy endures through their daughter Bayleigh, a rising senior at Goochland High School. In Angela’s words, “I am blessed to have grown up and be raising our daughter in a county that has made our schools a top priority.»
If elected this fall, Allen will bring more than 25 years of professional experience in strategic planning, financial management, and communications, including more than a dozen years at Capital One and several years as a business owner. Beyond her career, Allen has given her time, talents, and resources through international mission trips, the Goochland YMCA, Goochland United Soccer Association, and Habitat for Humanity, among others. She is an active member of Ragland Memorial Baptist Church and holds a bachelor’s degree from York University.
Amid the pandemic, Allen partnered with concerned parents and successfully advocated for an in-person instruction option for Goochland public school students. She also effectively collaborated with school administrators for sports and events to restore “normalcy” for students.
“I am humbled to have led our community with courage during a difficult year by finding creative solutions together,” Allen said.
Allen has also expressed her commitment to fighting cancel culture tactics. “Our students are vulnerable to ideologically-divisive curriculum,” Allen says. “We need to embrace what unites us.” Passionate about empowering parents to have a voice in their child’s education, she has championed the expansion of career and technical education programs and safeguarding academic rigor of the highest standards. Allen has also committed to increased fiscal transparency and budgetary restraint in school operations.
Allen said she looks forward to bringing her leadership expertise to benefit the governance of Goochland’s school system for this generation of students and the next.