For local eatery, a fresh start

For Christine Fauver, the path to restaurant ownership began at a table.

Specifically, it began with the long, wooden community table at the Goochland Restaurant, the iconic local eatery where Fauver’s husband Roscoe liked to have his coffee in the mornings.

The community table in the center of the restaurant has been a gathering place for locals for decades, Fauver said, a spot for starting the day and catching up on community news.

“The wisest and kindest members of our community have been gathering there for decades,” Fauver points out, so when she and her husband learned that both the restaurant and the building were for sale, both knew they wanted to protect what they saw as a local treasure.

On May 6, the Fauvers became only the third owners of the Goochland Restaurant since it first opened its doors over 70 years ago.

The goal, Christine Fauver said, has been to run the restaurant “as an extension of my kitchen table,” making sure that every customer feels loved, respected and appreciated.

“There is nothing better than being able to break bread with others,” said Christine, who has spent the past several months building her team and learning the ropes as a first-time restaurant owner.

Roscoe Fauver credits his wife with bringing a renewed spirit to the space.

“It’s really her energy that is driving this whole thing,” he said. “She absolutely sees this as an opportunity to serve the community.”

It hasn’t always been easy, the Fauvers admit, and the learning curve has been steep at times. Christine says she has tried to face even the most daunting challenges with humor, and insists the patience and encouragement they have received from the community has lifted her up again and again.

“We’ve had a long list of ‘Oh my goodness, I’m so sorry,” she says of their first few weeks in business, but they are now getting into a solid groove. Ticket times are down and new offerings are hitting the menu.

On a recent late-summer afternoon, as she and her small staff were closing up (the restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week), Christine happily talked about updates she and her husband have planned for the interior of the restaurant, and ways they can continue to connect with the community.