Library offering free rapid COVID-19 tests

The Pamunkey Regional Library (PRL), in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is distributing COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits at no cost. Customers can pick up a virtually-guided Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test from the library, use it in the privacy of their home and receive digital test results in 15 minutes. The at-home test kit uses the eMed digital platform. You will need a mobile device or computer to create an account and to join a virtual testing session with an eMed assistant who will guide you through the testing process. Once the test has been completed, you will receive a test result within 15 minutes, and eMed will report the results to VDH.