Looking back: Daring to be great

Not many noticed the small obituary in the local newspaper in a small community in Florida, and fewer still knew of the man named in the listing.
Glenn W. Turner passed away at his home on Jan. 8, 2020, the small article said.
I wondered if this could be the same Glenn Turner who swept the country like wild fire back in the 1970s and ‘80s with a motivational program called Dare to Be Great that engulfed thousands of Americans and became a lifestyle for hundreds of his followers.
I, too, would be unaware of this information if it had not been for a hearty group of my friends who got on the Turner train in the late ‘70s, and dedicated themselves to something called the Challenge to America.
As it turns out, the Challenge was Turner’s latest attempt to become a millionaire. The son of a sharecropper in rural Georgia, Turner had dropped out of school in the eighth grade after excessive bullying due to a speech impediment and physical defect.
He initially started a cosmetics company that enlisted a sales force that invested in the company. Turner quickly realized his real magic lay in his story, the rags to riches tale that inspired those who followed him to display complete allegiance.
Back to the late ‘70s and the group of friends who recruited everyone they knew to attend the events held each weekend. They would load up several cars each weekend, head south usually to North or South Carolina, join others and travel the state recruiting people to join the challenge.
I was never tempted to join them, although they would visit my small apartment in the Fan on a regular basis in an attempt to gain my support. My problem was the vague nature of the venture and why it was necessary to invest thousands of dollars so I could eventually become rich. Obviously, I’d never heard of a Ponzi scheme.
For months, my friends spent every weekend traveling the backroads of the Carolinas in a high energy house party that left them almost exhausted by Sunday night.
One of my friends finally caved to their constant persuasive tactics and agreed to join them on a weekend jaunt. He described a nightmarish sequence of events where overfilled buses stopped at small venues and overran the place with unbridled enthusiasm to the point of hysteria.
“Every time the bus stopped, all the people got out and ran around the bus yelling “Money, money, money,” my friend said.
After one night on the road, he rented a car and drove back to Richmond.
And, then as suddenly as it had started, it all ended and there was never another mention of the Challenge or Glenn Turner. I was never sure how many of them invested and how many just took the bus rides hoping for a stray million.
What had once been a source of pride and motivation for this group was now a sort of badge of shame, or so it seemed. To this day I’ve never heard one of them mention the Challenge or Glenn Turner. I can only assume it didn’t end well for them.
Later I learned that Glenn Turner had been on the Feds’ radar for many years and barely escaped prison time in the early 1970s for running fraudulent schemes in Florida. His luck finally ran out for good in the mid-1980s when he was imprisoned in Arizona for similar activities.
After six years in prison, Turner returned to the motivational speakers circuit minus the Lear Jet and reported $300 million of wealth. The Florida castle he began as a symbol of his influence sat largely uncompleted.
But, Turner kept selling. Sure the crowds were older, and smaller, but the Georgia sharecropper who had been to the top of the success ladder and also experienced the lower rung never lost belief in his power to be great.
At a seminar in the 1990s, Turner told a sparse crowd who paid $39 to hear his get rich tips that life was more about happiness and less about wealth. He told them to find one, then the other will follow.
“If a man with a hairlip and an eighth-grade education can be happy, so can you. I like myself. Do you like yourself?”