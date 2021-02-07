Looking back: Daring to be great

I was never tempted to join them, although they would visit my small apartment in the Fan on a regular basis in an attempt to gain my support. My problem was the vague nature of the venture and why it was necessary to invest thousands of dollars so I could eventually become rich. Obviously, I’d never heard of a Ponzi scheme.

For months, my friends spent every weekend traveling the backroads of the Carolinas in a high energy house party that left them almost exhausted by Sunday night.

One of my friends finally caved to their constant persuasive tactics and agreed to join them on a weekend jaunt. He described a nightmarish sequence of events where overfilled buses stopped at small venues and overran the place with unbridled enthusiasm to the point of hysteria.

“Every time the bus stopped, all the people got out and ran around the bus yelling “Money, money, money,” my friend said.

After one night on the road, he rented a car and drove back to Richmond.

And, then as suddenly as it had started, it all ended and there was never another mention of the Challenge or Glenn Turner. I was never sure how many of them invested and how many just took the bus rides hoping for a stray million.