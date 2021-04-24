Strange name, strange tale: Search continues for Key West Bum

I’ve often wondered what could have possibly motivated parents with the last name Dover to name their male offspring Ben or their daughter Eileen.

We’ve all heard those names that warrant at least a turned head like when the maître d’ announces that a table for Sandy Bottoms is now ready.

My mother once told me she received a call at work from a Mr. Faurtz. I was never sure if the story was true, but she explained after the business of the call was complete, the two began talking about families. She could never get out the final punch line without giggling.

“He told me he had five little Faurtz at home,” she concluded as small tears now accompanied an unabashed laugh.

Assuredly, some of these names are deliberate, and adjusted for shock or surprise, but what about those unlucky kids who obtain a name innocently and through no fault of their own. Or worse, what about those characters whose names somehow seem to provide an instant description and follows them for a lifetime.

Consider the case of former Key West fire chief Joseph Bum Farto and the continuing mystery that surrounds the man with the funny name.