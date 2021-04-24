Strange name, strange tale: Search continues for Key West Bum

I’ve often wondered what could have possibly motivated parents with the last name Dover to name their male offspring Ben or their daughter Eileen.
We’ve all heard those names that warrant at least a turned head like when the maître d’ announces that a table for Sandy Bottoms is now ready.
My mother once told me she received a call at work from a Mr. Faurtz. I was never sure if the story was true, but she explained after the business of the call was complete, the two began talking about families. She could never get out the final punch line without giggling.
“He told me he had five little Faurtz at home,” she concluded as small tears now accompanied an unabashed laugh.
Assuredly, some of these names are deliberate, and adjusted for shock or surprise, but what about those unlucky kids who obtain a name innocently and through no fault of their own. Or worse, what about those characters whose names somehow seem to provide an instant description and follows them for a lifetime.
Consider the case of former Key West fire chief Joseph Bum Farto and the continuing mystery that surrounds the man with the funny name.
A lifelong Conch, the flamboyant Farto obtained his last name in the same fashion most of us did, inheriting it from his parents in 1919. The family lived in a small frame house located across the street from the Key West Fire Department, where he, then known as Joseph, would hang around the firehouse, obtaining a reputation for his uncanny ability to relieve on-duty firefighters of their spare change. They named him Bum, a name he embraced for the rest of his life.
It was one of those names that perfectly fit the southernmost city, and Farto played it to the hilt for decades. He was known for his flamboyant wardrobes and reverence to a well-known Caribbean religion called Santeria. After landing a job on the firefighting crew, Farto worked his way to the top and was named fire chief in 1964.
It was a time of great change in Key West. After a century and a half of anchoring the local economy, the famed Naval Base at Key West closed, leaving hundreds of locals scrambling for new livelihoods.
Farto’s life also was taking some serious detours. Two years after taking the top job, he was fired for misappropriating department funds, but reinstated after a commission headed by a relative cleared him and substituted the termination with a 30-day suspension.
Known as a Key West institution, Bum had become famous for his pastel-colored leisure suits and fluorescent glasses and couldn’t resist the temptation of a quick profit and minimal risk and began selling marijuana and eventually harder substances from a bench in front of the fire station.
The business was almost open air and involved many of the city’s most prominent citizens.
Word finally reached the Feds in Miami, a group already caught unprepared for the massive amount of drugs coming through Key West, much of it handled by well-known names in a small town. While under surveillance, Farto made the mistake of selling a controlled substance to a federal agent, an episode caught on film in the firehouse, resulting in a guilty verdict for Bum and many other top leaders in Key West.
In an only-in-Florida epilog to the story, Bum was bonded out by one of his co-defendants as they waited their appeal. Months later, Farto kissed his wife goodbye and told her he was going to Miami for the day and would return by evening. He never did.
Farto’s rental car was found in a Cuban neighborhood in Miami weeks after he disappeared, and, a decade later in 1986, a judge declared the larger-than-life figure deceased.
Some say Bum hightailed it to Spain and lived with relatives or escaped to South America. The oldest, crustiest of Key Westers will tell you Bum met a more perilous end at the hand of organized crime.
And for the new generation that now inhabits the southernmost city, Bum Farto is another one of the names that seems to have no explanation, or reason other than bringing a smile to the face of uninformed tourists.
The rest of us still wonder where the would-be 102-year-old wanderer might be, but most of us are convinced he’s not living as Bum Farto, or any other name for that matter; but Bum still remains a colorful tidbit of Key West’s colorful history, recognition of a time when eccentric citizens and crooked politicians ruled the day in the southernmost city.