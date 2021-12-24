Volunteer remembered as ‘best in the business’

It would be nearly impossible to estimate how many thousands of lives Samuel “Sammy” Smith Jr. touched during his many decades of service with Goochland’s Fire-Rescue department, but at least one thing remains certain: those who worked alongside Smith saw him as a towering figure.

“He was known as one of the best in the business,” said Goochland Fire-Rescue Chief Eddie Ferguson, who spoke during Smith’s funeral service on Dec. 7. “He always knew what to do while remaining calm and handling every situation with grace and a personal touch of dignity.”

Those who knew him point out that Smith, who died on Nov. 26 after a long battle with cancer, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of dedication to Goochland County Fire-Rescue, beginning from the day he joined Centerville’s Company 3 Fire Department in 1965 at the age of 17.

From there he would go on to become a charter member of the Centerville Rescue Squad and serve in roles ranging from secretary to first lieutenant of Company 3. He also served in the United States Marine Corps, 2nd Marine Air Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station, in Beaufort, South Carolina during the Vietnam War.