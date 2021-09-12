Playoff race was a tragicomedy of errors

RICHMOND — By the time NASCAR hits its Cup Series playoffs, one would expect the 16 contenders for a national title to be at the top of their game. Saturday night, in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, the top of the game wasn’t always so evident. Several of the 16 playoff contenders had moments that could have been better.
Some of their problems arose before the race began. For pole winner Kyle Larson, pre-race inspection violations bumped him from the front of the pack to the back for the start of the race. Then, at the start of the race, Martin Truex Jr., picking up the No. 2 position while Denny Hamlin started at the pole, hit the start line before Hamlin and found himself sent to the back of the pack.
Truex was frustrated with the penalty.
“I was like, this is ridiculous, but I’m already last now, so there’s nothing I can do except for go forward,” he said. “Yeah, I don’t really understand what you’re supposed to do in that situation. I let [Hamlin] get a nose out in front of me to get the launch first. I wasn’t going to jump him, and then he spun the tires and stopped. What am I supposed to do, stand on the brakes and crash the field behind me? It’s ridiculous, but yeah, I got over it fairly quickly because that’s what it was, and we had to go forward.”
Speeding on pit road was an especially popular transaction. Michael McDowell picked up three of those – two in rapid succession on laps 295 and 298. He ended up five laps behind the lead lap, finishing 28th.
Probably the most devastating speeding on pit road penalty was incurred by Kyle Busch, who was leading the race until a green-flag pit stop on lap 344, when he was caught hurrying through pit road. It was his second penalty of the night, the first coming early in the race after a tire got away from his pit crew and rolled into another stall. He recovered from that first infraction.
The speeding penalty, however, cost him the lead for good. He ended up finishing ninth.
Not all errors were of the infraction variety. Mid-way through the race, Chase Elliott came in for a pit stop. Thinking he was over the line to the next stall, he backed up – over a jack one of his pit crew had already deployed.
“I knew I was way long – obviously it's really hard to tell,” Elliott said. “I can't see the line, and I know our guys are off the top of the box to help with the pit stop. So I'm sitting there and I'm, like, ‘I know I'm deep. . . .’
“I just kind of took it upon myself to back up, and [jackman T.J. Semke] already hit the right-side jack. At that point I should’ve known not to (back up) but, you know, obviously I wouldn't have broke the jack if I knew I was going to break the jack. I just didn't want to do the pit stop over the line. I feel like that was just going to make problems way worse, so I tried to be cautious and ended up hurting us worse.”
The delay triggered by the accident and damage to the car cost Elliott the lead and slowed him somewhat, yet he still managed to finish fifth.
One low point was beyond driver control. Kurt Bush had started off running a strong race close to the lead, when he blew a tire on lap 42. The car spun out and slammed hard into the outer wall in turn 1. The impact knocked him out of the race for good.
