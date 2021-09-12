Playoff race was a tragicomedy of errors

RICHMOND — By the time NASCAR hits its Cup Series playoffs, one would expect the 16 contenders for a national title to be at the top of their game. Saturday night, in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, the top of the game wasn’t always so evident. Several of the 16 playoff contenders had moments that could have been better.

Some of their problems arose before the race began. For pole winner Kyle Larson, pre-race inspection violations bumped him from the front of the pack to the back for the start of the race. Then, at the start of the race, Martin Truex Jr., picking up the No. 2 position while Denny Hamlin started at the pole, hit the start line before Hamlin and found himself sent to the back of the pack.

Truex was frustrated with the penalty.

“I was like, this is ridiculous, but I’m already last now, so there’s nothing I can do except for go forward,” he said. “Yeah, I don’t really understand what you’re supposed to do in that situation. I let [Hamlin] get a nose out in front of me to get the launch first. I wasn’t going to jump him, and then he spun the tires and stopped. What am I supposed to do, stand on the brakes and crash the field behind me? It’s ridiculous, but yeah, I got over it fairly quickly because that’s what it was, and we had to go forward.”