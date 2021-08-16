Previewing Goochland Football 2021

Tyler Black, a junior and state champion this past season in the pole vault, returns as the team’s starting kicker.

In the Bulldogs’ first season scrimmage against the larger Class 4 school of Chancellor, Fruth praised his team’s energy and focus on playing hard. He also saw what they could work on, including technique and fundamental issues. He noted that they have to tackle better.

“The big thing is: we’re going to have some really good tape. We’re going to have a chance to go in there and fix it. We’re going to have a chance to kind of spend time talking through what we did well and what we need to fix,” Fruth said, “and it’ll be good; we got a ton of reps for the younger kids, we’ll be able to evaluate and really have a feel for what we have going into the second scrimmage.”

While the Bulldogs are gearing up for that scrimmage on Thursday at Deep Run (7 p.m.) and they are set to open the regular season at home on Saturday, Aug. 27 (7 p.m.) versus King William, the pandemic remains a challenge as COVID cases are back on the rise across both the state and the nation. Fruth emphasized the importance of the team being able to do all the little things they’ve got to do right in order to play the following scrimmage, as well as the 10 regular-season games and beyond.