Previewing Goochland golf 2021

To head coach Knox Milligan, Goochland golf has certainly transitioned from a team of competitors who only play golf during the high school golf season, to a team of competitors who play golf all year round.

“Love this team,” Milligan said. “They all are great kids!”

It’s a young team - there are no seniors in the unit this year - but they bring back multiple players who consistently delivered top-four scores for the team last year.

Milligan said that sophomores Will Gravely and Luke Manno and junior Matthew Floegel are the backbone of this year’s group.

“Scores from them at par or better will happen,” Milligan said. “We need their score to count every match.”

Milligan added that freshmen Michael Monahan and Isaac Hite, junior Gintas Putinas and sophomore Henry Vazales “are all very capable of providing scores in the high 30s to low 40s.”

“I am confident we will have multiple matches under 160 this year,” Milligan said. “We certainly will need it as our district play is much tougher than previous years.”