Previewing Goochland golf 2021

To head coach Knox Milligan, Goochland golf has certainly transitioned from a team of competitors who only play golf during the high school golf season, to a team of competitors who play golf all year round.
“Love this team,” Milligan said. “They all are great kids!”
It’s a young team - there are no seniors in the unit this year - but they bring back multiple players who consistently delivered top-four scores for the team last year.
Milligan said that sophomores Will Gravely and Luke Manno and junior Matthew Floegel are the backbone of this year’s group.
“Scores from them at par or better will happen,” Milligan said. “We need their score to count every match.”
Milligan added that freshmen Michael Monahan and Isaac Hite, junior Gintas Putinas and sophomore Henry Vazales “are all very capable of providing scores in the high 30s to low 40s.”
“I am confident we will have multiple matches under 160 this year,” Milligan said. “We certainly will need it as our district play is much tougher than previous years.”
Goochland also has two freshmen - Garrett Ware and Carson Murray - whom Milligan believes will improve quickly and will be part of the top six lineup in their next three years.
“Both of these freshmen would have easily cracked the starting lineup in years past,” Milligan said. “They have already tasted tournament play as they were our 5 and 6 seed for the opening event at Meadowcreek. I was very proud of their performance as they both posted a nine hole score in the 40s.”
In their season opener last Monday, the Bulldogs finished third in a Jefferson District golf tournament at Meadowcreek. Gravely led his Bulldogs in the tournament with a low score of 71.
Looking to bounce back from this past Thursday’s 174-156 setback to a talented Western Albemarle team, Goochland will play at Fluvanna today at 5 p.m. and will host Charlottesville at Hermitage Country Club on Thursday at 5 p.m.