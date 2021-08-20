Previewing Goochland volleyball 2021

GOOCHLAND -- To say that Goochland volleyball has depth, versatility and experience in spades going into the new season might still be an understatement.

The Bulldogs are loaded with talent as they: bring back nine contributors to their 9-2 season this past spring; welcome two newcomers into the fold; are led by players who can excel at multiple positions on the court; and look to pick up where they left off four months ago.

While it won’t be a normal season as previously anticipated – coaches and spectators wore masks indoors for Thursday’s home scrimmage against Glen Allen, and safety measures are in place as COVID cases are rising again – the volleyball season, at least for now, is once again at a regular length. It’s back to being played in the fall, and volleyball teams are once again able to switch places on the court after the end of each set.

“I’m excited about it – even just switching sides was just kind of a breath of fresh air,” said Goochland head volleyball coach Rachel Jacobsen. “It’s really nice – I’m excited to have all those opportunities, even with the shortened season we had last time (in the spring) and things getting cancelled. If that happens again this season, we’ve got more opportunities to play than we did in the past.