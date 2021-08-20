Previewing Goochland volleyball 2021

GOOCHLAND -- To say that Goochland volleyball has depth, versatility and experience in spades going into the new season might still be an understatement.
The Bulldogs are loaded with talent as they: bring back nine contributors to their 9-2 season this past spring; welcome two newcomers into the fold; are led by players who can excel at multiple positions on the court; and look to pick up where they left off four months ago.
While it won’t be a normal season as previously anticipated – coaches and spectators wore masks indoors for Thursday’s home scrimmage against Glen Allen, and safety measures are in place as COVID cases are rising again – the volleyball season, at least for now, is once again at a regular length. It’s back to being played in the fall, and volleyball teams are once again able to switch places on the court after the end of each set.
“I’m excited about it – even just switching sides was just kind of a breath of fresh air,” said Goochland head volleyball coach Rachel Jacobsen. “It’s really nice – I’m excited to have all those opportunities, even with the shortened season we had last time (in the spring) and things getting cancelled. If that happens again this season, we’ve got more opportunities to play than we did in the past.
“Regardless, I’m just excited to be out here.”
Goochland this season features a wealth of talent across the board. It’s deep at the serving position, as many players have shown that they can keep formidable teams off-balance with the power and location of their strikes.
An incredible backline of players includes leadership from Libero Blair Bussells, who’s able to go low and dive for hard-hit and difficult shots as well as run down and keep in play the high floaters near the gymnasium wall. She’s not alone, as defensive specialist Audrey Dolan and utility players Nova Wonderling and Nicole Brown can also absorb the hard shots to continue the point.
The outside attack is explosive, as both Wonderling and Nina Smith can drop the hammer on play after play and make well-placed kills inside the corner and sidelines in addition to launching the ball with enough power to skip it off the receiving arms of their opponents.
The middle attack has height on its side and is at least three players deep, as Brown, Layla Ford and Laura Lee Baldwin all managed to make big plays at the position. The first point of Thursday’s scrimmage was off of a smartly-hit dink delivered by Ford. Multiple players – Brown, Ford and Wonderling among them – also made timely blocks across the course of the preseason match.
Setting is yet another spot where Goochland has depth, as Brown, Marina Stratiou and newcomer Adele Wheatley all mixed in as the second touch on the ball.
Brown’s versatility was on full display on Thursday, as she could set, block, go low for the serve-receive and put the ball away for a kill on a lightning strike.
Bolstering the Bulldogs’ attack in Thursday’s scrimmage were returner Jasmine Price and newcomer Ava Garrison.
“We’ve got a lot of flexibility,” Jacobsen said. “We don’t have as many humans, but we’ve got a lot of humans who play a lot of places, so we can shuffle a lot. We can do a lot of different things, and they have full autonomy on the court.”
She pointed to a decision by Smith and Wonderling to switch positions on the court during the scrimmage, with Smith hitting outside and Wonderling hitting right side.
“It worked,” Jacobsen said, noting how the players are “working to their own strengths, and they recognize when they need help or when they need to change something.”
Thursday’s home scrimmage was a major tone setter for the Class 3 Bulldogs, as they rallied out of a 2-set deficit – having narrowly lost the second set 27-25 – to win it in five sets over Class 5 Glen Allen by sweeping the final three 25-16, 25-21, 15-11.
“I’m definitely hopeful – (Glen Allen) is a big school, we’re a smaller school, so it’s nice to see us take what we’ve got and work hard and come out on top,” Jacobsen said.
While it was a scrimmage, Goochland’s players showed they could make rallies, as was epitomized by their comeback from trailing the Jaguars 5-1 in the fifth set.
“It’s nice to see us closing on that fifth set – that’s really important; it shows growth,” Jacobsen said. “I’m really excited about that.”
This year’s schedule sees Goochland shift to the Jefferson District, which features schools from the Charlottesville area and surrounding counties. The team also holds its season opener at home on Tuesday (7 p.m.) against Class 4, Region B runner-up Powhatan. The slate looks to be challenging and beneficial to the Bulldogs as they work their way towards the Class 3 postseasons.
“It’s going to be really important – I keep telling them we’re not in Kansas anymore; we’ve got a lot of big people we’re coming up against, they’re like, ‘All their girls are tall!’ We’re short, and that’s okay. We’re scrappy, we’re getting where we need to be. We’re working hard outside of that,” Jacobsen said. “We’re using what we’ve got instead of worrying about what we don’t. We’re excited for the season.”