Nearly seven years after coming to Goochland County Public Schools, GCPS superintendent Jeremy Raley is preparing for his next chapter.

On March 22, Gov. Glenn Youngkin named Raley the Commonwealth’s next chief of staff to the superintendent of public instruction at the Virginia Department of Education.

The move will bring to a close a tenure during which the school division reached a number of milestones, including significant facility and safety improvements and both state and national recognition for academic excellence.

Under his leadership, GCPS was recognized as the top school division in the Metro-Richmond area for four years by niche.com and as an Apple Distinguished School Division.

Raley also oversaw the approval and design phases of the new Goochland Elementary School, which is set to be completed next year.

There were certainly significant challenges for Raley as well, including the COVID-19 pandemic that left school division leaders across the nation scrambling to continue educating students who were no longer allowed to attend school in person.

Raley has also had to contend with a number of controversial issues in recent years, including, most recently, challenges from parents and other community members regarding transgender bathroom policies and the books made available to students in the school libraries.

Even during the most difficult times, however, Raley insists he has never considered it anything other than an honor to serve the Goochland community.

“I have never worked with teachers, administrators and support professionals with the same level of talent, passion, optimism and unwavering focus on what is most important – the students and families we serve,” Raley said in a statement last week.

“GCPS thrives and prospers because of its dedicated and talented staff, supportive families and strong community, and I will look back on my time in GCPS and the work we accomplished as a school division with great pride.”

Raley will start work at the VDOE in mid-April and will work with the Goochland School Board to ensure a smooth transition.

“Dr. Raley is a unique individual and a team player,” said Sandra P. Barefoot-Reid, chair of the Goochland County School Board. “The board and I will miss his dedication to GCPS. His diligence and commitment to purpose deserve credit for the successes of GCPS during his tenure as superintendent. We recognize that our loss is certainly the Commonwealth of Virginia’s gain. To that purpose, our sadness is assuaged by the knowledge that all of Virginia will benefit from this change.”

Reached by phone last Friday, Raley said he was proud of the role he’d played in strengthening the school division and providing students with what he saw as “an exceptional academic experience.”