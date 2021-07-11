School Board OKs contract for new GES

While it remains to be seen if Goochland voters will support a bond referendum on the ballot this November to incur a $60 million debt for a new elementary school, the Goochland School Board voted recently to sign a contract with a construction management firm to oversee the project.

On June 8, board members voted unanimously to enter into an agreement with McDonough Bolyard Peck (MBP), a Virginia-based company that specializes in building schools.

The $585,709 contract is one that school division leaders have given plenty of consideration, said Goochland County Public School Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley.

“Building a new school is not something that happens every day,” said Raley, “and we want to make sure that any work we do to build this project is representative of the community, is a school building that we can be proud of, and is a school building that represents the hard work of our tax payers and the dollars that support public education. It is critical that we get this right.”