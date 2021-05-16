Sheriff’s Office unveils new programs to better assist residents with special needs

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is proud to introduce two new programs to assist Goochland citizens with special needs during emergency and non-emergency situations: Project Lifesaver and Handle with Care.

Project Lifesaver provides a means by which GCSO and caregivers work together to employ locating technologies and search and rescue methods, when needed, for Goochland residents with wandering behaviors.

Handle with Care allows Goochland residents and their caregivers a means by which they can make Goochland County Sheriff’s Office aware of their special needs to ensure that deputies and 911 dispatchers are aware of accommodations needed to best assist the special needs resident. Qualifications for the Handle with Care program include but are not limited to: autism, Asperger’s Syndrome, behavioral disorders, Cerebral Palsy, Dementia, Down Syndrome, hearing impairment, mental disorders, and more.

“As Goochland County Sheriff’s Office works tirelessly to support the needs of all Goochland citizens, we especially want to ensure we are supporting the most vulnerable in our community, our citizens with special needs, if or when they may need our help”, said Goochland Sheriff Steven N. Creasey.