Supervisors give green light to 'Project Rocky'

Goochland County Supervisors gave their unanimous stamp of approval to a proposed 650,000-square-foot e-commerce fulfillment center on Aug. 2, clearing the way for what promises to be one of the most significant economic development projects in the county’s history.

But while the board members were clearly aligned in their support of the $500 million project—noting, among other benefits, the fact that the 105-acre property at 1990 Ashland Road is located in an area of the county’s eastern end designated for industrial development--dozens of residents who live near the site took the opposite view.

For several weeks, those residents, many of whom live in the Parkside Village subdivision just a few miles north of the site, had been waging a well-coordinated campaign against the plan, dubbed “Project Rocky” in county filings. While the company behind the project has not been revealed, many have suggested it could be Amazon.

Chief among residents’ concerns is the potential increase in traffic the 24-hour, seven-day-a-week operation would bring to the Ashland Road corridor, a place that has been on the county’s list of critical areas to address for years. According to information provided by the developer, the California-based Panattoni Development Co., the fulfillment center will employ around 1,000 people over two shifts and include 55 loading docks and 414 parking spaces designated for tractor trailers.

According to JoAnne Hunter, Goochland’s deputy county administrator for community and economic development, the fulfillment center would not be considered a last-mile facility, meaning that traffic in and out would be limited to large trucks bringing in shipments to be sorted and then sent out to other facilities. But that information did little to alleviate the concerns of those opposed to the project, who told board members that both the employees and the incoming truck traffic will surely make the already challenging traffic situation on Ashland Road even worse.

In addition to the traffic, many residents who spoke out against the project shared fears over the environmental and health impacts such a large-scale industrial operation would have on those living nearby.

In order to address the potential increase in traffic, developers have proffered to widen Ashland Road in order to add two turn lanes coming from either side of the entrance to the new facility, and to add a right turn lane to allow drivers to bypass the light when getting onto I-64 west from Ashland Road. The developers will also create a signalized intersection at the entrance of the fulfillment center.

Signage will be added that prohibit trucks from turning left onto Ashland Road, and instead will route trucks back toward the interchange. About 80% of employee traffic is also expected travel back toward the interchange as well.

Perhaps the most significant improvement will be the installation of a four-lane divergent diamond interchange at Ashland Road and I-64, which will replace the two-lane style version the county, had initially planned for that location.

Hunter told board members on Aug. 2 that the county had met with VDOT officials to discuss that change, and said all were in agreement that the four-lane interchange was the more appropriate choice. Funding for the project is expected to include the $17 million already allocated by the Central Virginia Transportation Authority.

In their remarks prior to voting on the rezoning request, board members stressed that the project is n keeping with the county’s comprehensive plan, and that it could ultimately provide a way to improve the area’s traffic problems rather than exacerbate them.

“The only way that you get [improvements] done in a county our size, with our resources, is by having great projects,” said board chairman Neil Spoonhower. “We want to make this work, and what I can tell you that is this board is going to work for you.”

Spoonhower also reiterated that the county and the developers still have a long road ahead in order to complete the project.