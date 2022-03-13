Thanks to help from fellow veterans, local man’s iconic fire truck rolls on

When Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient Herb Delbridge first debuted his now-iconic Purple Heart Firetruck back in 2014, the Rockville resident was hoping to help show fellow veterans that their service and sacrifice was appreciated.

Now, after suffering a debilitating stroke last year, Delbridge is looking to that same community of veterans to help keep his vision alive.

The stroke has left Delbridge unable to operate the truck, which could have spelled the end of the passion project into which he had already invested so much. But thanks the assistance of volunteers from the Marine Corps League and the Henrico County Fire Department, the Purple Heart Firetruck is back in service, traveling to area events and offering anyone who might lay eyes on it a window into the tremendous sacrifices made by veterans from all branches.

The truck, a once-dilapidated 1983 Ford diesel firetruck that Delbridge spent tens of thousands of dollars restoring, now bears a number of painstakingly hand-painted scenes that provide a glimpse into what Delbridge experienced as a young Marine platoon sergeant serving near the demilitarized zone in Vietnam in 1967.

On one panel near the back, nurses come to the aide of wounded soldiers. On another section, a pair of boots, a gun and a helmet serve as a memorial to a fallen comrade.

President George Washington, the creator of the Purple Heart medal, is depicted on several areas of the truck, including one scene in which he appears to be gently handing a medal to a wounded Marine.

Each branch of the military is represented somewhere in the display, and each is honored with its own flag, flown from separate corners of the truck in holders painted to resemble bamboo.

The work was done by Mechanicsville artist Ken Hayden, who spent over four months working day and night on the vehicle.

Delbridge’s wife, Linda, says that the fact that her husband’s work can go on is a true gift.

“Their hearts and souls are in this, which is wonderful,” she said of the veterans who have stepped in to help. “The guys are determined to keep this thing on the road for veterans of all wars.”

She said that, although the stroke robbed him of the ability to verbalize his appreciation, her husband remains grateful as well.

“He wishes he could say it,” Linda said. “But it’s in his heart and the guys know it.”

The Purple Heart Firetruck is scheduled to make its next appearance at Mission BBQ (5440 Glenside Dr.) from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. on March 29. The truck will be stationed in front of the restaurant in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.