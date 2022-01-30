Training sessions will focus on youth mental health

Almost everyone has the basic first aid skills needed for minor cuts, aches or pains, and most know when and how to seek additional help. But, the number of people in the community who know first aid for youth mental health or substance abuse is limited. Since Goochland County Public School (GCPS) students are in school at most eight hours a day, more community members with the skills and training to identify, understand, and respond to mental health or substance abuse challenges will greatly help youth in crisis.

To meet that need, trained GCPS staff members are offering Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) sessions throughout the 2021-22 school year to anyone who has contact with the community’s children — parents, school staff, coaches, volunteers, youth organization leaders, and community members. The previously advertised Jan. 28 session is already at capacity, but a session will be held on Feb. 18, and additional sessions will be held on dates to be determined between March and May.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health challenges were the leading cause of disability and poor life outcomes in young people, with up to one in five children ages 3 to 17 in the United States with a reported mental, emotional, developmental or behavioral disorder.