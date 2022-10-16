Voting remains important, but process is now easier

Well, those midterm elections we’ve heard about for the past two years are right around the corner, and early voting has begun in localities across the Commonwealth.

And right on cue, my absentee ballot showed up in the mail, a welcomed variation to my normal voting routine that began when I cast my first ballot in the 1968 presidential election.

In the years that followed, I never missed an election day at the polls, and I approached the process with utmost respect and responsibility. There was something about the atmosphere at the polls that reinforced my belief in the system.

I hope going to the polls still holds that intrigue for most Americans, but, honestly, I’ve found that absentee and early voting has a certain appeal, especially for those who no longer are enamored by the crowds and confusion of the polling place.

Early voting has gradually become the choice for many Americans, and proponents of the process assert the relaxed voting schedule has opened the process to more Americans.

In fairness, there are many arguments both in favor of or against early voting and reformed absentee requirements, but it’s hard to dispute the convenience and ease the adjustments made to the system have produced.

And it’s also important to note that with record numbers of Americans taking part in the process, it’s hard to imagine just what polls would look like if all of us were required to show up in person.

Not surprisingly, the debate regarding extended early voting and no excuse absentee access is divided among party lines.

Some contend that voters who wait until Election Day to cast a ballot benefit from additional access to information regarding the candidates. Those who oppose the expansion of early voting also point out the increased cost to campaigns when extended voting periods are available.

Supporters of expanded early voting point to clear indications that the process increases access for many groups of Americans and reduces congestion at the polls.

And few could refute the increased popularity of early and absentee voting. In 2020, more than 45% of Americans chose to vote either by mail or early at the polls, and experts predict that number will increase.

As one of millions of Americans who choose to access the absentee system, I submit the benefits outweigh the risks, a belief reinforced by the belief that the more citizens participate in the voting process, the more representative the outcome.

But I still recognize and remember the feeling of standing in line with neighbors at the local firehouse and feeling that immense pride that accompanies what seems like more than just a civic duty.

For those who have not registered or have not cast a ballot in years, make this the year you take that step to sign up and vote.