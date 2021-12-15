Cavaliers passed multiple tests in championship victory

SALEM — King William had a great team last year, but possible COVID-19 exposures, not any opponents, knocked them out of the playoffs. The 2020-21 team never got the chance to see how far it could go.

This year, the Cavaliers had a normal season. No COVID cancellations. They had a tough schedule and were tested and retested by adversity on the field. Many, if not most, of the team's key players play both ways, and they have never been shy about taking or giving out hits.

Saturday, in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship game, the toll of a long season was showing. The team's studs were tired. They were sore. Sometimes they needed the attention of their trainer and to be helped off the field. A lot of the time, they limped off and limped back onto the field under their own power.

The opposing G-Men from Graham High School were probably feeling much the same way.

The kids pulled no punches. There were hard hits, flaring tempers, emotions flying high only to auger hard into the ground.