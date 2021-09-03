Hanover golfers win close match in county quad

GLEN ALLEN – One could make a lot of money selling the close shave at the finish of the Hanover County Quad Wednesday.
Atlee was looking set to claim a victory as the last group reached the 18th hole at The Crossings. But a strong performance by Hanover’s No. 6, Alex Wratchford, brought the Hawks a one-stroke victory.
Wratchford shot an 84 to earn Hanover 330 to 331 win.
“It was exciting. It came down to the last hole,” said Patrick Henry head golf coach Dave Hudak.
It was crowded at the top. Hudak’s Patriots weren’t far behind, six strokes in back of Hanover with a team score of 336. And, while Mechanicsville was a pretty distant fourth team-wise, the Mustangs could boast of the day’s medalist, their No. 1 Madison Lehr, who shot a 2-over 74.
Still, Hanover won the day based on the tight grouping of its top four: Adam Lankford and Walter McLamb each scored a 9-over 81 to lead the Hawks, followed by Paul McNally at 83 and Wratchford’s 84.
For Wratchford, a sophomore, his performance was a big boost.
“He made the team as a freshman, but didn’t play during the pandemic season,” said Hanover head golf coach Phil Hein. “He’s battled for that six or seven spot this year for us.”
His performance, however, was just what the Hawks needed – and emphasize – this year.
“Our whole philosophy is, we don’t have a Wilkinson this year. We have a balanced team,” Hein said. “My one shot 81 and my six shot 85. It’s a four-shot swing there for the most part. These kids are all learning that team golf is what matters. It’s nice to have a big horse to ride up front and still throw up a good number, but if we all come together and play our game, we can be competitive on any given day.”
Mechanicsville head coach Tyler Johnson said that, while his No. 1 Lehr is just a sophomore, she already has plenty of experience – including with longer rounds.
“She plays 18 holes all the time,” Johnson said. “But that was our first 18-hole tournament as a team and I thought she played really well, especially against all the other schools with their No. 1 players she was playing against. They are really good golfers and she shot well. She was always pretty calm and composed on the golf course, but she’s having fun.”
Atlee was led by Katie Watson and Turner Fitzpatrick, who both shot 78. The Patriots were led by Dain Ailor with a 76.
Hudak said that his team had a solid day overall, but each one ran into a hole that hurt their score. Ailor, for example, found trouble on the 15th hole. He hit a shot into the rough, but couldn’t find the ball and had to take a stroke-and-distance penalty. Ailor finished 2-over on the hole – enough to cost him a tie with Lehr.