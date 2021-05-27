Hawk boys, girls reach 4B tennis finals

ASHLAND – Over the past few years, Hanover High School’s boys and girls tennis teams have established themselves as the best in the county – and among the best in the state. The Hawk girls won three straight state championships before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19 last year. They were state runners up the two years before their state championship run began.

As for the Hawk boys, they were runners-up two straight years before the 2020 season was cancelled.

The Hanover teams would like to pick up in 2021 where they left off in 2019, and began their campaign to again contend for a state title in fine fashion Thursday by each team notching a 5-0 victory over its counterpart from Courtland in the Region 4B semifinals.

The Hawk girls began the season with two seniors and one junior opting out of the season. But they had one key returner: reigning singles champion Raine Weis, who handily defeated Courtland’s Mac Watkins 6-1, 6-0 in the girls semifinal at Courtland. The other Hawk winners were Jordan Wood, Juliann Webster, Kate Tunstall and Jamison Poythress. The other singles player, Danielle Woodward, was leading before play was suspended when Hanover clinched the match.