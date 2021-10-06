Kickers stand up to Red Wolves

A busy slate of USL League One games Friday night left Richmond in a position to climb into playoff contention. All the Kickers needed to do was to defeat the visiting Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at City Stadium Saturday night to pick up three points and jump to seventh in the league standings.

With a dramatic goal by striker Emiliano Terzaghi and a determined defense, Richmond did just that, walking away with a 1-0 victory and a perch in seventh place in the league standings.

Despite a furious Red Wolves attack early in the first half, the Richmond defense held on. The Kicker offense, while getting off to a slow start, played to some degree of parity with Chattanooga.

Early in the second half – after earning a corner kick – Richmond’s Viktor Falck stepped up toward the left early in the set piece and headed the ball toward the goal and drawing Chattanooga keeper Tim Trilk to his left. Trilk batted the ball in the opposite direction. Terzaghi reached out with his foot and sent the ball into the back of the Red Wolves’ net.

Richmond head coach and chief athletic officer Darren Sawatzky praised Terzaghi – the top scorer in the league – as a “talisman.” But he also had praise for the man at the front end of the play, Falck.