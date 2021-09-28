55th District candidates address the issues

Levy: Yes. We must reverse disinvestment in our institutions of higher and continuing education and take the financial burden of Virginia’s students and their families. I supported Governor Northam’s program to make community college free for students who pursue degrees in high-demand fields, and I think it should be expanded to be universal and not limited to certain degrees or income thresholds. People say that community college shouldn’t be free for higher income individuals, but they pay taxes, too, and should get the same benefits the rest of the public does.

Levy: Yes, Medicaid Expansion helped an unbelievable number of Virginians. Providing healthcare lays such a solid foundation for everything else. I believe that healthcare is a human right and that no one should have to go into debt to preserve their or loved ones’ health or lives. Students in families with access to healthcare come to school ready to learn. When young adults have healthcare, then they have freedom to be entrepreneurs or take on dream jobs. When middle aged people have healthcare, they can take better care of their children and their elders. I will work to ensure that we all have access to healthcare and that healthcare, treatments, and medications are affordable. As a mother of a child with Type 1 diabetes and a child with other disabilities, I know how important it is that ALL Virginians have access to the medications they need and access to health providers when they need them. I support broadening access to Medicaid by expanding eligibility. That being said, we must also expand provider capacity, especially for the provision of behavioral and mental health and medical disability services. Having health insurance doesn’t help if there are not enough providers to meet healthcare needs.