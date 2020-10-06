All aboard! Tree carver creates train conductor at Ashland home

ASHLAND – Living in a town that celebrates trains with a day designated in their honor, Bob and Carrie DeLille thought it was only natural to take a 9-foot oak stump and bring a bit of the rail life to their yard on South Center Street.

Here’s where Richard Hamilton of RLH Wood Sculptures comes into the story. The DeLilles discovered this master with a chainsaw on the internet, and, according to Carrie, “loved the detail of his work.”

Richard’s wife Brittany said he has been carving for 13 years. His base is in of Altoona, Pennsylvania, where he and Brittany reside with their five children.

When asked whether they were fans of railroads, Carrie said, “We bought a house on it – LOL – and, at the time we bought it, it was being advertised as ‘The Train House’.”

So why did they decide to contract Richard to carve a train conductor? “Years ago, we had an oak at our old house that we had to take down and wanted to preserve, so we had it carved and even moved it to this present house.”