Artist takes to canvas to show how 2020 has affected country

MECHANICSVILLE – Helene Ruiz takes to the canvas when she is either inspired or filled with emotion. With the “Roaring 20s”, she found an outlet to express herself during what has been one of the most unusual years on a national and global scale.

“This painting is in response to just a couple of the horrific events since 2020 began,” she said.

“In this painting, I am trying to pay tribute to the many lives unjustly taken because of ignorance, hate based on stereotypes and skin color, and also as a tribute to the many health care workers that lost their lives due to being there trying to help save our lives and ended up catching COVID-19 during this terrible poorly handled pandemic, which should never have been so catastrophic in a country such as ours, the USA, a country the entire world looks up to and wants to run to, now one we probably want to run from,” she said.

Helene decided to gather “the names of all the health care workers and doctors and nurses that died from contracting COVID-19 while trying to save lives and from committing suicide due to the trauma and stress and depression of dealing with seeing so many deaths and illnesses with little equipment.”

She also said she was shocked by the “lack of interest by our government … a First World country such as ours.”