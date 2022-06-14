Ashland and Amtrak celebrate ADA platform project completion

The journey to and from Ashland just got a little easier for people with disabilities with the dedication of a new platform construction project that improves accessibility and safety at the Ashland Amtrak stop.

The Town of Ashland, Amtrak, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), CSX Transportation and Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) gathered June 7 to celebrate the completion of the new platform at the Amtrak stop located at 112 North Railroad Ave in Ashland.

“We’re here for the purpose of dedicating this new platform,” said Town of Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett. “It’s a beautiful platform, it took a couple of years to get it done, but all for better accessibility for every passenger who wants to get on the train and get off the train here in Ashland.”

Amtrak first announced the construction project to improve accessibility and safety at the Ashland stop in October 2019. The company contracted with Railroad Construction Company of Paterson, N.J., and partnered with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), VPRA and the Town of Ashland to advance a series of improvements, including the construction of two brick platforms, placement of two mobile lifts and accompanying canopy. Mobile lifts are available on each platform and will benefit all customers with wheeled luggage, strollers and those who use mobility devices.

Amtrak and the Town partnered in a redesign of one block of North Railroad Avenue that will allow for a safer experience for customers and pedestrians, along with a modified vehicle traffic pattern. The new platforms connect to sidewalks, crosswalks and a pedestrian grade crossing for customers to safely travel between the trains and the station.

Trivett expressed an appreciation for the thoughtful aesthetics and design incorporating the history of the station, displaying how the “old and the new blend perfectly together.”

According to Todd Stennis, senior manager at Amtrak, they were able to save 30% of the brick from the original platform in the construction project.

Stennis gave an overview of Amtrak’s ADA Stations Program, which aims to bring Amtrak stations into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements to provide the best possible service to passengers with disabilities.

“This is one of many projects that we’re working on around the country, and Amtrak spent over $7 million in Ashland, Virginia investing in this project to make these platforms ADA compliant,” Stennis said.

Amtrak has spent $58 million in the last fiscal year to complete 162 ADA projects that brought 16 stations into ADA compliance. Another 41 stations are targeted for completion this fiscal year at a forecasted investment of $126 million. The program is advancing 120 station designs and 40 station construction projects as part of Amtrak’s ongoing commitment to providing accessibility for all customers, according to an Amtrak release provided by Kimberly Woods, Amtrak public relations manager.

According to Stennis, in fiscal year (FY) 2019 alone, Amtrak served over 1.5 million customers in Virginia. Of those 1.5 million, almost 30,000 passengers came and went from Ashland. He said they aim to bump this passenger number up and believes this new platform project will help.

“At the end of the day, your train station is the front door to your community,” Stennis said. “…With that being said, I hope that we have made Ashland’s front door improved to a level that you all certainly enjoy it. It helps grow ridership and it adds value to your community.”

Randy Marcus of CSX Transportation and director of state relations for Virginia emphasized the important relationship that CSX has built with the Town of Ashland.

“This relationship goes well beyond the tracks just physically running through town,” Marcus said. “Ashland has embraced the railroad, not just for transportation but a part of the community and its identity and a source of tourism marketing.”

He said they will continue to work with local leaders in ensuring safe operations in Ashland.

Michael McLaughlin, chief operating officer of VPRA, said they have additional upgrades planned for the station, including the incorporation of a passenger information display system that will notify passengers what time and what side of the tracks their train is coming. He said this project is anticipated to take about two years to complete.

Ashland District Supervisor Faye Prichard concluded the ceremony by commenting on the close-knit community of Ashland. She said all residents of the town are part of a family.

“And this right here says we care desperately about our family,” she said. “We care enough about them to take care of them. We care enough about them to make sure that they can safely use every amenity in this town.”

“We thank everybody who partnered to do this to make this a safe part of our community as well as an enjoyable part,” she added.